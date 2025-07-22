LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Martin Luther King Jr divya deshmukh Lindsey Graham genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Martin Luther King Jr divya deshmukh Lindsey Graham genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Martin Luther King Jr divya deshmukh Lindsey Graham genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Martin Luther King Jr divya deshmukh Lindsey Graham
Live TV
TRENDING |
genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Martin Luther King Jr divya deshmukh Lindsey Graham genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Martin Luther King Jr divya deshmukh Lindsey Graham genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Martin Luther King Jr divya deshmukh Lindsey Graham genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Martin Luther King Jr divya deshmukh Lindsey Graham
Home > India > Jairam Ramesh Questions Sudden Resignation Of VC Jagdeep Dhankhar: ‘Something Very Serious…’

Jairam Ramesh Questions Sudden Resignation Of VC Jagdeep Dhankhar: ‘Something Very Serious…’

Jairam Ramesh questioned Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s sudden resignation, calling it unprecedented and hinting at deeper issues. He pointed to the unexplained absence of senior ministers during a key parliamentary meeting as a possible trigger.

Jairam Ramesh On Jagdeep Dhankhar's Resignation
Jairam Ramesh On Jagdeep Dhankhar's Resignation

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 09:00:57 IST

Over the sudden resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar yesterday from this post raised concern and questions from the opposition. It must be known that VC Dhanklar resigned over health issues.  However, in the latest development, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh raised questions over the sudden resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

He pointed to a timeline of events on Monday and said something serious had occurred between 1 PM and 4:30 PM. “At 12:30 PM, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting was held and attended by key members. It was decided the BAC would meet again at 4:30 PM,” he said. However, during the second meeting, Leader of the House JP Nadda and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju did not attend. “Their absence was not informed in advance,” Ramesh said on X.

Vice President Resigns, Cites Health Reasons

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar submitted his resignation shortly after the disrupted BAC meeting. He stated health reasons as the official cause for stepping down. However, Jairam Ramesh hinted at deeper reasons behind the move. Dhankhar’s decision came just hours after the confusion during the BAC session.

The Vice President had rescheduled the BAC meeting to the following day at 1 PM after senior ministers failed to appear. The resignation has triggered political discussions, especially since Dhankhar did not publicly elaborate beyond citing personal health.

BAC Meeting Snub Raises Concerns Over Parliamentary Conduct

The Business Advisory Committee met at 12:30 PM on Monday under the chairmanship of Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar. The meeting was attended by most members, including Nadda and Rijiju. Later, the committee reconvened at 4:30 PM but had to wait for the two ministers who never showed up. Jairam claims that Dhankhar was reportedly not informed personally about their absence, leading to frustration. He then postponed the meeting to 1 PM the next day. The sequence of events has raised questions about coordination and communication within the parliamentary structure.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, who became Vice President in 2022, was known for taking a strict stand on parliamentary procedure and institutional discipline. He regularly spoke about judicial accountability, supported farmers’ concerns, and criticized what he called rising “ahankar” in public life. Dhankhar often tried to ensure Opposition members had space in discussions and followed parliamentary propriety closely. Though he appreciated the post-2014 developments in India, he frequently pointed out deviations from constitutional values. His resignation, according to critics and supporters alike, came amid growing discomfort within the system.

Must Read: History Today: India’s National Flag Was Adopted On This Day In 1947

Tags: jairam rameshVice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

More News

Trump ‘Caught Off Guard’ by Israeli Strikes On Syria as US Envoy Criticises Intervention
The Art Of Buying Glory: Most Expensive Transfers In The History Of Football
Stock Market Today: It’s A New Day, It’s A New Dawn, And The Investors Are Feeling Good! Sensex And Nifty Open In The Green After Major Ups and Downs
“He Has Ended Wars”: White House Hails Trump For Bringing Indo-Pak Conflict To Ceasefire
Is Edamame the New Chakhna for Indians? The Soybean Snack Getting a Masala Makeover
Despite ‘Pro-Women’ Laws, Dowry Still Kills Indian Women: 4,383 Cases In 2024, Says NCW
Ramayan Tales: When Did Lord Hanuman Meet Shri Ram First?
Pawan Kalyan Breaks Silence: Hari Hara Veera Mallu Promotion Not Arrogance, But Allegiance
Stocks To Watch Today: Paytm, SBI, Titan And More In Focus
Australia Joins 27 Countries in Global Call to End Gaza War, Slams Civilian Deaths
Jairam Ramesh Questions Sudden Resignation Of VC Jagdeep Dhankhar: ‘Something Very Serious…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jairam Ramesh Questions Sudden Resignation Of VC Jagdeep Dhankhar: ‘Something Very Serious…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jairam Ramesh Questions Sudden Resignation Of VC Jagdeep Dhankhar: ‘Something Very Serious…’
Jairam Ramesh Questions Sudden Resignation Of VC Jagdeep Dhankhar: ‘Something Very Serious…’
Jairam Ramesh Questions Sudden Resignation Of VC Jagdeep Dhankhar: ‘Something Very Serious…’
Jairam Ramesh Questions Sudden Resignation Of VC Jagdeep Dhankhar: ‘Something Very Serious…’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?