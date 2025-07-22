Jairam Ramesh Questions Sudden Resignation Of VC Jagdeep Dhankhar: ‘Something Very Serious…’

Over the sudden resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar yesterday from this post raised concern and questions from the opposition. It must be known that VC Dhanklar resigned over health issues. However, in the latest development, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh raised questions over the sudden resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

He pointed to a timeline of events on Monday and said something serious had occurred between 1 PM and 4:30 PM. “At 12:30 PM, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting was held and attended by key members. It was decided the BAC would meet again at 4:30 PM,” he said. However, during the second meeting, Leader of the House JP Nadda and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju did not attend. “Their absence was not informed in advance,” Ramesh said on X.

Yesterday, Shri Jagdeep Dhankar chaired the Business Advisory Committee of the Rajya Sabha at 12:30 PM. It was attended by most members, including Leader of the House JP Nadda and the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju. After some discussion, the BAC decided to meet… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 22, 2025

Vice President Resigns, Cites Health Reasons

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar submitted his resignation shortly after the disrupted BAC meeting. He stated health reasons as the official cause for stepping down. However, Jairam Ramesh hinted at deeper reasons behind the move. Dhankhar’s decision came just hours after the confusion during the BAC session.

The Vice President had rescheduled the BAC meeting to the following day at 1 PM after senior ministers failed to appear. The resignation has triggered political discussions, especially since Dhankhar did not publicly elaborate beyond citing personal health.

BAC Meeting Snub Raises Concerns Over Parliamentary Conduct

The Business Advisory Committee met at 12:30 PM on Monday under the chairmanship of Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar. The meeting was attended by most members, including Nadda and Rijiju. Later, the committee reconvened at 4:30 PM but had to wait for the two ministers who never showed up. Jairam claims that Dhankhar was reportedly not informed personally about their absence, leading to frustration. He then postponed the meeting to 1 PM the next day. The sequence of events has raised questions about coordination and communication within the parliamentary structure.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, who became Vice President in 2022, was known for taking a strict stand on parliamentary procedure and institutional discipline. He regularly spoke about judicial accountability, supported farmers’ concerns, and criticized what he called rising “ahankar” in public life. Dhankhar often tried to ensure Opposition members had space in discussions and followed parliamentary propriety closely. Though he appreciated the post-2014 developments in India, he frequently pointed out deviations from constitutional values. His resignation, according to critics and supporters alike, came amid growing discomfort within the system.

Must Read: History Today: India’s National Flag Was Adopted On This Day In 1947