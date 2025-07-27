Home > India > Jairam Ramesh Targets PM Modi On ‘Op Sindoor’, Invokes Vajpayee’s Kargil Review For Transparency Reminder

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said the all-party meeting on April 22 was not chaired by the PM, as requested, but by the Defence Minister. “Key questions on intelligence failure were raised,” he added.

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: July 27, 2025 17:45:29 IST

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Sunday strongly attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the handling of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Jairam Ramesh Invokes Ex-PM Vajpayee’s Kargil War Review Meeting

He compared it with former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s decision to set up a review committee after the 1999 Kargil War, citing today’s leadership lacks transparency and accountability.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, “It bears recall that on July 30, 1999, just three days after the Kargil war ended, the Vajpayee government set up a four-member Kargil Review Committee. The report was submitted in December 1999 and discussed in Parliament in February 2000. That was a different PM and a different BJP.”

“The Congress demanded a two-day special session, which was ignored. A 16-hour debate is now scheduled in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha,” he said.

He also highlighted that the perpetrators of the April 22 Pahalgam attack are still at large and alleged they were linked to earlier terror strikes in Poonch, Gangagir, and Gulmarg.

Ramesh also targeted the Modi government for not responding to US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims of having stopped the Indo-Pak conflict. “Since May 10, Trump has claimed 26 times that he forced a ceasefire by threatening trade sanctions against India. He even hosted Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir for lunch – a first,” Ramesh said.

He criticised Indian media coverage during the operation, calling it “outlandish” and “orchestrated by PM Modi’s media managers.” He added that such coverage hurt India’s global credibility.

The Congress party continues to press for answers on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam attack, demanding full transparency and accountability from the central government.

