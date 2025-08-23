Jammu & Kashmir: Government Takes Over 215 Schools Linked To JeI And Its Affiliate FAT

Jammu and Kashmir government on August 22, 2025 Friday ordered the takeover of 215 schools that the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and its affiliate Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT) were operating. The J&K government has taken this step to safeguard the future of the students enrolled in these schools. In an order, the School Education Department said the management of such schools will be taken over the district magistrates who shall then propose a fresh management committee as reported in PTI. On February 28, 2019, and further February 27, 2024, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs declared the JeI as an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

What is the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act?

This act was originally the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The Union Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah then introduced the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha on July 8, 2019. This Bill amended the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. It was passed in the Lok Sabha on July 24, 2019 and also in Rajya Sabha on August 02, 2019. Under this act, special procedures are provided to deal with terrorist activities, among other things.

Which organization may be designated as a terrorist organization under the ambit of this act

Under the Act, the central government may designate an organisation as a terrorist organisation if it is found committing the following acts.

(i) commits or participates in acts of terrorism

(ii) prepares for terrorism

(iii) promotes terrorism, or

(iv) is otherwise involved in terrorism.

The government has also been additionally empowered to designate individuals as terrorists on the same grounds.

Approval for seizure of property by NIA

Under the Act, an investigating officer is also required to obtain the prior approval of the Director General of Police to seize properties that may be connected with terrorism. It is added in the bill that if an officer of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducts the investigation, the approval of the Director General of NIA would be required for seizure of such property.

