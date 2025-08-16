LIVE TV
Home > India > Janmashtami 2025: Delhi Police Announce Traffic Restrictions For ISKCON Temple, PM Modi Greets Devotees

Janmashtami 2025: Delhi Police Announce Traffic Restrictions For ISKCON Temple, PM Modi Greets Devotees

Delhi Traffic Police announce road closures and diversions near ISKCON Temple, East of Kailash, for Janmashtami on Aug 16. Devotees advised to use Metro. PM Modi extends greetings on Krishna Janmashtami, marking the 5252nd birth anniversary.

Celebrate Krishna Janmashtami! Plan your route, follow traffic advisories in Delhi. (Photo: ANI)
Celebrate Krishna Janmashtami! Plan your route, follow traffic advisories in Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 16, 2025 09:06:18 IST

India is going to celebrate Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna on Saturday, August 16. The Delhi Traffic Police has released a travel advisory for residents of the capital. As there will be thousands of devotees flocking to the ISKCON Temple in East of Kailash, comprehensive traffic restrictions and diversions will be made to enable free flow on the day of the festival.

As per the advisory, Raja Dheer Sen Marg, between Captain Gaur Marg and Sant Nagar Traffic Signal, will be pedestrianized on the occasions of festivities. Vehicle entry will be limited to bona fide residents. The traffic police has also suggested motorists use alternative routes such as Captain Gaur Marg, Outer Ring Road, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.

Special traffic arrangements on Janmashtami

Special traffic arrangements will be implemented from 8 am on August 16 until 2 am on August 17. Heavy, medium, and light goods vehicles will not be allowed to move on important routes of South and Southeast Delhi during this time. For avoiding crowd, devotees have been asked to make use of public transport mainly the Delhi Metro. Those visiting the temple have been requested to reach at NSIC Okhla Metro Station and move on through Captain Gaur Marg.

Traffic personnel have also requested citizens to make prior preparations for their trips, keep an eye on on-ground directions, and comply with staff assigned to handle the crowd.

PM Modi’s Janmashtami wishes

In the meantime, reflecting the spiritual excitement of the moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished citizens of India well. On X, he tweeted, “Heartfelt Janmashtami wishes to all my fellow countrymen. May this sacred celebration of faith, joy, and enthusiasm fill your lives with renewed energy and enthusiasm. Jai Shri Krishna!”

This year marks a special Janmashtami as this year will mark the 5252nd birth anniversary of Lord Krishna who is the 8th incarnation formed by Lord Vishnu. The festivities going on across the country will follow traditional antedated activities where people in the communities conduct puja, bhajans and the Dahi Handi celebrations, all occurring on this day.

With the interplay of spirituality and festivities undertaking possibly thousands of people in Delhi, officials are advising locals and pilgrims alike to celebrate responsibly, while ensuring the trips were hassle free.

ALSO READ: Krishna Janmashtami 2025: How Lord Krishna and Kansa Story Symbolizes The Victory Of Good Over Evil?

Tags: Delhi Traffic PoliceISKCON Temple East of KailashJanmashtami 2025

Janmashtami 2025: Delhi Police Announce Traffic Restrictions For ISKCON Temple, PM Modi Greets Devotees

