Jhelum, Wullar Flow Close To Alert Mark, Families Shifted To Safer Places In North Kashmir

Jhelum, Wullar Flow Close To Alert Mark, Families Shifted To Safer Places In North Kashmir

Rising water levels in Wullar Lake and Jhelum after heavy rain led to precautionary relocation of families in Sopore. Officials say there’s no immediate flood threat in Baramulla; embankments reinforced, services unaffected, and situation remains under control.

Authorities Relocate Families in Sopore as Wullar, Jhelum Water Levels Rise (Photo: Feroz Wani)
Authorities Relocate Families in Sopore as Wullar, Jhelum Water Levels Rise (Photo: Feroz Wani)

Published By: Ashiq Mir
Edited By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: September 7, 2025 18:24:45 IST

Rising water levels in the Wullar Lake and river Jhelum following recent heavy rainfall in South and Central Kashmir have prompted authorities to shift several families from low-lying areas of Sopore to safer locations as a precautionary measure.

However, officials clarified that there is no immediate flood threat in Baramulla district.

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Minga Sherpa, who visited Sopore and surrounding areas to assess the situation, said the administration is monitoring developments closely.  

“The water level in Sopore stands at 3.15 metres against the alert mark of 3.60, while in Baramulla it is 3.7 metres against the alert level of 4.5 metres. Though the levels are below the danger mark, the next 2–3 days will be crucial as Wullar Lake has reached 15.77 metres just shy of the alert level,” the DC stated.

Flood control teams have been deployed to reinforce embankments and address vulnerable spots. “We are taking proactive steps to secure embankments. The flood spill channel at Haritar, which had developed an issue, has also been repaired,” he added.

Officials reported minor waterlogging in isolated areas of Sopore, but residential zones remain largely unaffected. Families from high-risk zones have been temporarily relocated.

The DC assured that essential services like electricity, road connectivity, and water supply remain unaffected across Sopore and Baramulla.

With NHPC releasing excess water from Uri and Gantmulla, outflow from the Jhelum remains steady, raising hopes that water levels will recede soon.

“The situation is under control. There is no need to panic, but those living near riverbanks should stay alert. We are fully prepared to respond as required,” the DC concluded.

