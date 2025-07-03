Live Tv
Home > India > Jharkhand Train Accident Averted: Freight Coaches Collide In Sahibganj’s Barharwa Yard

Jharkhand Train Accident Averted: Freight Coaches Collide In Sahibganj’s Barharwa Yard

In Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district, a major train accident was narrowly averted when stone-laden freight coaches rolled uncontrolled and collided with another goods train in Barharwa yard. The crash caused derailment and massive damage but no injuries. Eyewitnesses and viral video point to railway negligence. Investigation is underway.

A major train accident was narrowly avoided in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district after freight coaches rolled out of control and collided with another goods train. No casualties were reported.

Last Updated: July 3, 2025 15:33:38 IST

In a shocking lapse in rail security, a possible catastrophic train accident in the Sahibganj district in Jharkhand survived Wednesday. The incident took place at the Barharwa Railway Settings farm, where several coaches with a stable goods train filled with stones, suddenly continued on their own and collided tremendously with another steep product train.

Although there has been no injured or accident, the accident caused great damage and aroused serious concerns about the operation of the railway business and administrative negligence. A video clip of the incident, which reflects the moment of influence, has gone viral on social media and caused public indignation.

According to local eyewitnesses, the freight train was still, full of stones, when some of the coaches were separated and began to slip forward. Due to no one under control, the volatile coaches gained momentum and another stable goods entered the train that was already present in the garden. The power of the collision inspired many wagons to climb each other and cause derailment.

Eyewitnesses described the awful sound of metal crash and then dust clouds. The coaches were ordered and overturned, and the cargo farm was abandoned in a state of chaos.

Although there were no human  casualties, the authorities confirmed that the railways suffered major financial losses due to derailment. The incident has disturbed load operations in the Barharwa garden, which has led to logistical delays.

Local people said this was not the first such incidents in the region. “This has also happened in the past,” said a resident to the reporters. “But the authorities never took specific steps to stop it. This time we were lucky that no one was killed.”

Railway officials start investigation

As soon as the news of the accident reached the officials, senior railway officials reached the site. A team was deployed to assess the damage and start relief and restoration work on a priority basis. Cranes and technical crew have since been involved in cleaning the grooves and saving the derailed wagons.

Officials said a formal investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause of the accident. Initial reports suggest that either human error or technical root is, but decisive conclusions will come after a detailed study.

Security under questions again

The incident has once again put the spotlight on security rounds in Indian railways. In recent months, there have been several cases of accidents and near -country accidents, with critics pointing to old infrastructure and poor surveillance.

Railway users and experts have urged the Ministry of Ironage to invest more in training security technologies and employees to prevent such possible fatalities.

Currently, the Baraharwa accident acts as an awaken Call-one, which was not a life cost, but emphasized the immediate need for better security inspection in the India railway system.

Tags: Barharwa railway yard mishapJharkhand train accidentSahibganj train collision
