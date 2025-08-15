LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > J&K Kishtwar Cloudburst: Death Toll Increases To At Least 60, Over 100 Injured

J&K Kishtwar Cloudburst: Death Toll Increases To At Least 60, Over 100 Injured

Jammu and Kashmir’s CM Omar Abdullah has said on Friday that at least 60 people, most of them pilgrims, were killed in flash floods on the Machail Mata Yatra route at Chasoti village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on 14th August, 2025, Thursday afternoon. Mr Abdullah also said that more than 100 people are injured.

Kishtwar cloudburst incident (Photo Credit- ANI)
Kishtwar cloudburst incident (Photo Credit- ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 15, 2025 16:32:00 IST

Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district was jolted by a massive cloudburst on 14th August, 2025, Thursday and 12 people were reported dead from a remote village en route the Machail Mata Yatra as reported by PTI. Now, the death toll has increased, and Jammu and Kashmir’s CM Omar Abdullah has said on Friday that at least 60 people, most of them pilgrims, were killed in flash floods on the Machail Mata Yatra route at Chasoti village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Thursday afternoon. Mr Abdullah also said that more than 100 people are injured. 

‘I’ll be leaving for Kishtwar later this afternoon’: CM Omar Abdullah

Updating more about the situation in Kishtwar, J&K CM Omar Abdullah has shared a social media post on X today on August 15, 2025, Friday. Mr Abdullah wrote, “

Security operations are underway to protect the people

The security operations are underway to save the lives of people in the Kishtwar district. Kishtwar DDC Chairperson Pooja Thakur told The New Indian Express that, ““Rescue teams are working tirelessly at the site. So far, 100 to 150 people have been injured, and we are doing everything possible to evacuate those stranded and provide medical assistance.”

According to the authorities, the flash floods swept through a parking lot, langar (community kitchen), and a CRPF camp in the area. The authorities said that several people are trapped under debris. The authorities have also mentioned that the rescue operations are underway, but bad weather and damaged roads are hampering their efforts.

Also read: Massive Cloudburst Strikes Kishtwar’s Chishoti, 10 Feared Dead

Tags: Kishtwar district death tollKishtwar district death toll increaseKishtwar district death toll news

RELATED News

IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech
Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Patna: Dead Bodies Of 2 Children Recovered From A Parked Car In Indrapuri
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Poet, The Orator, The Statesman

LATEST NEWS

New Coach, New Vibe: Khalid Jamil Assembles 22 Players For Bengaluru Bootcamp
NFL Stars React To Taylor Swift’s Game-Changing Debut At Chiefs Match
‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Will Monday’s Market Surprise Investors? What To Expect From The Stock Rally On August 18, 2025
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Why Malaika Arora Cannot Take The ‘Liberty’ Of Retiring? Actress Reveals, “I felt I Was In A Situation…”
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
‘Fake’ Putin Spotted at Alaska Summit? Conspiracy Theories Flood Internet
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Poet, The Orator, The Statesman
J&K Kishtwar Cloudburst: Death Toll Increases To At Least 60, Over 100 Injured

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

J&K Kishtwar Cloudburst: Death Toll Increases To At Least 60, Over 100 Injured

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

J&K Kishtwar Cloudburst: Death Toll Increases To At Least 60, Over 100 Injured
J&K Kishtwar Cloudburst: Death Toll Increases To At Least 60, Over 100 Injured
J&K Kishtwar Cloudburst: Death Toll Increases To At Least 60, Over 100 Injured
J&K Kishtwar Cloudburst: Death Toll Increases To At Least 60, Over 100 Injured

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?