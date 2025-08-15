J&K Kishtwar Cloudburst: Death Toll Increases To At Least 60, Over 100 Injured

Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district was jolted by a massive cloudburst on 14th August, 2025, Thursday and 12 people were reported dead from a remote village en route the Machail Mata Yatra as reported by PTI. Now, the death toll has increased, and Jammu and Kashmir’s CM Omar Abdullah has said on Friday that at least 60 people, most of them pilgrims, were killed in flash floods on the Machail Mata Yatra route at Chasoti village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Thursday afternoon. Mr Abdullah also said that more than 100 people are injured.

‘I’ll be leaving for Kishtwar later this afternoon’: CM Omar Abdullah

Updating more about the situation in Kishtwar, J&K CM Omar Abdullah has shared a social media post on X today on August 15, 2025, Friday. Mr Abdullah wrote, “

I’ll be leaving for Kishtwar later this afternoon & will be going to the scene of the cloud burst tragedy early tomorrow morning to see, first hand, the extent of the damage. I will review the rescue operation & assess what further help is required. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 15, 2025

Security operations are underway to protect the people

The security operations are underway to save the lives of people in the Kishtwar district. Kishtwar DDC Chairperson Pooja Thakur told The New Indian Express that, ““Rescue teams are working tirelessly at the site. So far, 100 to 150 people have been injured, and we are doing everything possible to evacuate those stranded and provide medical assistance.”

According to the authorities, the flash floods swept through a parking lot, langar (community kitchen), and a CRPF camp in the area. The authorities said that several people are trapped under debris. The authorities have also mentioned that the rescue operations are underway, but bad weather and damaged roads are hampering their efforts.

