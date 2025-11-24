Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As The 53rd Chief Justice Of India

Justice Surya Kant took oath on Monday as the 53rd Chief Justice of India, taking over from Justice BR Gavai, who stepped down on Sunday evening.

The President of India administers the oath of office to the Chief Justice of India (CJI). The ceremony is held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

On November 24, 2025, President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to Justice Surya Kant, who became the 53rd Chief Justice of India, taking over from Justice B.R. Gavai.

How the CJI is appointed:

The outgoing CJI recommends the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court as the next Chief Justice.

This recommendation goes to the President through the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Under Article 124(2) of the Constitution, the President appoints the new CJI.

After the appointment, the President administers the oath at a formal ceremony.

In contrast, during a presidential swearing-in ceremony, it is the Chief Justice of India who administers the oath of office to the President.

Who Is Justice Surya Kant ?

Justice Surya Kant began practising law at the District Court in Hisar in 1984. He shifted to the Punjab and Haryana High Court in Chandigarh in 1985, where he specialised in Constitutional, Civil, and Service matters. He represented various government bodies, universities, corporations, and banks during his years of practice.

The Haryana government appointed him as the Advocate General on July 7, 2000, making him the youngest person to hold the post at that time. He was designated as a Senior Advocate in March 2001 for his strong performance at the Bar.

Justice Surya Kant entered the judiciary on January 9, 2004, when he became a permanent judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He served there for over 14 years and delivered several important judgments. He took charge as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court on October 5, 2018.

He joined the Supreme Court of India on May 24, 2019, as a judge. Over the years, he worked on major constitutional cases and became the second-most senior judge of the Supreme Court before being recommended as the 53rd Chief Justice of India.

Justice Surya Kant’s Net Worth

Justice Surya Kant’s declared assets show that he has Fixed Deposits of more than Rs 8 crore and a provident fund balance of Rs 4.23 crore. He does not own a vehicle, but his wife owns a WagonR. He holds six residential properties and two plots in different parts of the country. His assets include a one-kanal house in Chandigarh’s Sector 10 and a 500-square-yard plot in Eco City-II, New Chandigarh. He also owns a 192-square-yard house in Sector 18-C and 13.5 acres of agricultural land in Golpura village, Panchkula.

He owns a 300-square-yard plot in Sushant Lok-I, Gurugram, a 250-square-yard house in DLF-II, and the ground floor and basement of a 285-square-yard property in Greater Kailash-I, New Delhi. In Hisar, he holds 12 acres of farmland in Petwar and a one-third share in ancestral houses located in Petwar and Hisar Urban Estate-II.

During his time in the Supreme Court, Justice Kant played a key role in several major constitutional decisions, including the verdict on the abrogation of Article 370, the update of Bihar’s voter lists, and matters related to the Pegasus spyware issue.

