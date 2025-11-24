LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As The 53rd Chief Justice Of India

Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As The 53rd Chief Justice Of India

Justice Surya Kant took oath on Monday as the 53rd Chief Justice of India, taking over from Justice BR Gavai, who stepped down on Sunday evening.

Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath
Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: November 24, 2025 11:14:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As The 53rd Chief Justice Of India

Justice Surya Kant took oath on Monday as the 53rd Chief Justice of India, taking over from Justice BR Gavai, who stepped down on Sunday evening.

The President of India administers the oath of office to the Chief Justice of India (CJI). The ceremony is held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

On November 24, 2025, President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to Justice Surya Kant, who became the 53rd Chief Justice of India, taking over from Justice B.R. Gavai.

How the CJI is appointed:

  • The outgoing CJI recommends the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court as the next Chief Justice.

  • This recommendation goes to the President through the Ministry of Law and Justice.

  • Under Article 124(2) of the Constitution, the President appoints the new CJI.

  • After the appointment, the President administers the oath at a formal ceremony.

In contrast, during a presidential swearing-in ceremony, it is the Chief Justice of India who administers the oath of office to the President.

Who Is Justice Surya Kant ?

Justice Surya Kant began practising law at the District Court in Hisar in 1984. He shifted to the Punjab and Haryana High Court in Chandigarh in 1985, where he specialised in Constitutional, Civil, and Service matters. He represented various government bodies, universities, corporations, and banks during his years of practice.

The Haryana government appointed him as the Advocate General on July 7, 2000, making him the youngest person to hold the post at that time. He was designated as a Senior Advocate in March 2001 for his strong performance at the Bar.

Justice Surya Kant entered the judiciary on January 9, 2004, when he became a permanent judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He served there for over 14 years and delivered several important judgments. He took charge as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court on October 5, 2018.

He joined the Supreme Court of India on May 24, 2019, as a judge. Over the years, he worked on major constitutional cases and became the second-most senior judge of the Supreme Court before being recommended as the 53rd Chief Justice of India.

Justice Surya Kant’s Net Worth 

Justice Surya Kant’s declared assets show that he has Fixed Deposits of more than Rs 8 crore and a provident fund balance of Rs 4.23 crore. He does not own a vehicle, but his wife owns a WagonR. He holds six residential properties and two plots in different parts of the country. His assets include a one-kanal house in Chandigarh’s Sector 10 and a 500-square-yard plot in Eco City-II, New Chandigarh. He also owns a 192-square-yard house in Sector 18-C and 13.5 acres of agricultural land in Golpura village, Panchkula.

He owns a 300-square-yard plot in Sushant Lok-I, Gurugram, a 250-square-yard house in DLF-II, and the ground floor and basement of a 285-square-yard property in Greater Kailash-I, New Delhi. In Hisar, he holds 12 acres of farmland in Petwar and a one-third share in ancestral houses located in Petwar and Hisar Urban Estate-II.

During his time in the Supreme Court, Justice Kant played a key role in several major constitutional decisions, including the verdict on the abrogation of Article 370, the update of Bihar’s voter lists, and matters related to the Pegasus spyware issue.

Must Read: Who Is Justice Surya Kant? From Abrogation Of Article 370 To The Bihar SIR – A Detailed Profile Of The 53rd Chief Justice Of India Taking Charge Today

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 10:16 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: CJIhome-hero-pos-2Justice Surya Kant

RELATED News

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (24.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Monday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (24-11-2025): Monday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON} – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 24-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Delhi NCR And Mumbai Choke Under ‘Severe’ Air Quality Levels Amid Rising Health Concerns

Were Madvi Hidma’s Posters Displayed At Delhi Pollution Protest? Here’s What The Viral Videos Reveal

LATEST NEWS

Who Are The Super-Rich? How The ‘King of Steel’ Lakshmi Mittal Built His Fortune – His Net Worth Revealed

Jennifer Lopez Sets Udaipur Ablaze with Stunning Performance at Netra Mantena- Rama Raju Mantena Wedding

When Lakshmi Mittal Hosted Rs 240-Crore Wedding For His Daughter Featuring Celebs From Aishwarya Rai To SRK, Throwback

HAL Share Price Crashes over 8% After Tejas Crash Tragedy At Dubai Air Show: Government Responds, Russian Team Pays Emotional Tribute; Key Takeaways

WATCH: 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Spectacular Bicycle Kick To Stun Fans In Saudi League

Who Is Lakshmi Mittal? The Indian-Origin Steel Tycoon Leaving The UK For Dubai

Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As The 53rd Chief Justice Of India

Peshawar Blast: Gunmen, Suicide Bombers Attack Pakistan’s Frontier Constabulary Headquarters, 3 Killed, Area Sealed Off

Gold Cracks 1% on Weak Fed Cues- Will It Slip More? Should You Buy Before It Bounces Back?

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Spotted Spinning? New Footage Sparks Shocking Claims

Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As The 53rd Chief Justice Of India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As The 53rd Chief Justice Of India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As The 53rd Chief Justice Of India
Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As The 53rd Chief Justice Of India
Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As The 53rd Chief Justice Of India
Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As The 53rd Chief Justice Of India

QUICK LINKS