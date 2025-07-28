Home > India > Justice Varma Cash Scandal Case: Supreme Court Hearing Today On Petition Challenging Impeachment Recommendation

A Supreme Court bench led by Justices Dipankar Datta and AG Mashi will hear Justice Yashwant Varma’s petition today, July 28, 2025, Monday, according to The Times of India.

Justice Yashwant Varma (Photo Credit- X, formerly- Twitter)
Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: July 28, 2025 09:13:00 IST

A Supreme Court bench led by Justices Dipankar Datta and AG Mashi will hear Justice Yashwant Varma’s petition today, July 28, 2025, Monday, according to ANI. Justice Yashwant Varma has filed a petition challenging the in-house inquiry procedure & the subsequent recommendation of then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, for his removal from office. The former Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna made these recommendations after the allegations that the half-burnt currency was found in Justice Yashwant Varma’s residence in Delhi after the fire brigade had gone there to douse a blaze on March 14, 2025.  

When the impeachment proceedings started against Justice Yashwant Varma?

Impeachment proceedings commenced against Justice Yashwant Varma after 152 MPs submitted a signed memorandum to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, as per ANI. The motion was filed under Articles 124, 217, and 218 of the Constitution. It received support from lawmakers across party lines. The lawmakers are from the Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Telugu Desam Party, Janata Dal United, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and others. MPs Anurag Thakur, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Rahul Gandhi, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Supriya Sule, KC Venugopal, and PP Chaudhary are the notable signatories. 

More than 50 MPs signed the proposal in Rajya Sabha

Former Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar had said that he has received a motion for the removal of Justice Yashwant Varma, as per ANI. The Rajya Sabha Chairman said that more than 50 members of Rajya Sabha signed a motion for the removal of Justice Yashwant Varma. 

CJI BR Gavai will not hear Justice Yashwant Varma’s petition

CJI BR Gavai had said that it will not be proper for him to take up the matter and a bench will be constituted to hear the petition filed by Justice Yashwant Varma, according to ANI. 

