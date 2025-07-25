Proceedings To Remove Justice Yashwant Varma To Start In The Lok Sabha

A bipartisan motion to remove Justice Yashwant Varma is to be taken up by the Lok Sabha, according to PTI. The opposition sponsored notice for the similar motion will not be considered. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told the reporters on July 25, 2025 (Friday) that all the political parties have agreed jointly regarding the removal of Justice Yashwant Verma. The Parliamentary Affairs Minister also said that there should be no issue with regard to which House it has to be moved. Kiren Rijiju added that once they have agreed that it will be moved in the Lok Sabha, it will be concurred in the Rajya Sabha according to rule. He added that there should not be any doubt that the discussion and the motion, everything, will start in the Lok Sabha. The Parliamentary Affairs Minister concluded saying that as per rule, Rajya Sabha will give concurrence and also there will be a thorough discussion in the Rajya Sabha.

Why is Justice Yashwant Varma in the spotlight?

A Delhi High Court judge, Justice Varma was caught in the controversy surrounding the alleged discovery of a huge pile of burnt cash in the storeroom attached to his bungalow in Delhi. The stash of burnt cash was allegedly discovered after the fire brigade had gone there to douse a blaze on March 14, 2025.

Justice Yashwant Varma challenges the findings

Justice Yashwant Varma has challenged the findings of a three-judge in-house committee that indicted him in the alleged discovery of a huge pile of burnt cash in the storeroom attached to his bungalow in Delhi, according to an India Today report. This matter was mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice Gavai, Justices K. Vinod Chandran and Joymalya Bagchi. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal sought urgent listing of the petition. Chief Justice Gavai said that it would not be proper for him to take up that matter. The CJI said that a bench will be constituted to hear the petition filed by Justice Yashwant Varma.

