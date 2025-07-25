Kargil Vijay Diwas Celebrated With Nationalistic Zeal In Shimla

The foggy slopes of Shimla resonated with feelings, recollections, and pride as the Army Training Command Headquarters commemorated Kargil Vijay Diwas with heartfelt honors from July 25 to 27, celebrating 26 years since India’s valiant triumph in the Kargil War.

The distinguished events were officially launched in a solemn ceremony by Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma, PVSM, AVSM, SM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ARTRAC. His remarks set the tone for three days of commemoration, contemplation, and collective thankfulness.

Central to the festivities was an engaging display of images and footage visual narratives of bravery and sacrifice from the frozen peaks of Kargil. These were not mere exhibits, but vibrant reflections of the soldiers’ determination, integrity, and camaraderie.

Within Shimla’s renowned Gaiety Theatre, the auditorium buzzed with patriotic tunes, as the music resonated and memories awakened. Spectators comprising students, veterans, NCC cadets, and civilians were captivated, with many brought to tears by the poignant images of Operation Sindoor and the Kargil battlefront.

However, the most touching moment occurred during the recognition ceremony, when veterans of the Kargil War were celebrated. These individuals, who once faced enemy gunfire and biting cold, stood proudly once more, embodying bravery and quiet dignity.

The attendance was astounding. Community members, students, and senior officials all united in a collective act of reverence for those who gifted India one of its greatest victories.

As the sun dipped below the hills, it was unmistakable: the essence of Kargil persists.

And in Shimla, it was profoundly sensed.

