Karur Stampede: Vijay Announces Financial Aid Of Rs 20 Lakh Each

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay shared an emotional note after the tragic stampede at his rally in Karur. Addressing people as those who “reside in his heart,” Vijay admitted that the heartbreaking incident left him overwhelmed with sorrow. He recalled the faces of many supporters he had met, stating that their affection and care continue to flash through his mind, deepening his pain. Vijay said his heart and mind are weighed down by grief, and he struggled to find words to describe the loss that families are facing.

Vijay extended heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the Karur tragedy. He said the loss is irreparable and no words of comfort can remove the pain. However, he assured the grieving families that he stands by them in solidarity. In his message, Vijay emphasised that it was his duty to share the sorrow of the people and support them in this difficult time. He described the tragedy as a wound that will remain despite any words of consolation but pledged that he would remain close to their hearts in grief.

என் நெஞ்சில் குடியிருக்கும் அனைவருக்கும் வணக்கம். கற்பனைக்கும் எட்டாத வகையில், கரூரில் நேற்று நிகழ்ந்ததை நினைத்து, இதயமும் மனதும் மிகமிகக் கனத்துப் போயிருக்கும் சூழல். நம் உறவுகளை இழந்து தவிக்கும் பெருந்துயர்மிகு மனநிலையில், என் மனம் படுகிற வேதனையை எப்படிச் சொல்வதென்றே… — TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) September 28, 2025

Financial Support Announced

As part of his support, Vijay announced financial assistance for the victims of the stampede. He declared that each family who lost a loved one will receive Rs 20 lakh as compensation, while injured victims under treatment will receive Rs 2 lakh each. Vijay acknowledged that no financial aid can replace human lives but insisted that it is his responsibility as part of the people’s family to extend help. He described this assistance as a humble gesture in their time of suffering, highlighting the duty of family members to stand by one another during tragedies.

Vijay also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the stampede. He expressed hope that victims under treatment would recover quickly and return to their families. The actor assured that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam would continue to provide every possible form of support to those affected. He underlined his commitment to ensuring that medical needs and necessary assistance reach all injured persons. Vijay’s message reflected his desire to remain involved with those undergoing treatment and to extend strength to them during this challenging period, keeping his bond with the people firm in action and emotion.

Call For Strength And Unity

Vijay ended his message with words of strength and togetherness. He called upon people to remain resilient and recover from the grief caused by the Karur tragedy. Urging supporters to find faith, he wrote that by the grace of God, everyone must strive to move forward despite the sorrow. His appeal aimed at uniting people in hope while honouring those who lost their lives. Vijay reaffirmed his closeness to the people and pledged that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam would stand firmly beside them as they endure this period of collective grief and seek strength for healing.

