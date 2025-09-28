LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Karur Stampede: Vijay Announces Financial Aid Of Rs 20 Lakh Each

Karur Stampede: Vijay Announces Financial Aid Of Rs 20 Lakh Each

Actor Vijay expressed deep sorrow over the Karur stampede, announcing Rs 20 lakh for families of victims and Rs 2 lakh for the injured.

Karur Stampede: Vijay Announces Financial Aid Of Rs 20 Lakh Each

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 28, 2025 13:04:53 IST

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay shared an emotional note after the tragic stampede at his rally in Karur. Addressing people as those who “reside in his heart,” Vijay admitted that the heartbreaking incident left him overwhelmed with sorrow. He recalled the faces of many supporters he had met, stating that their affection and care continue to flash through his mind, deepening his pain. Vijay said his heart and mind are weighed down by grief, and he struggled to find words to describe the loss that families are facing.

Vijay extended heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the Karur tragedy. He said the loss is irreparable and no words of comfort can remove the pain. However, he assured the grieving families that he stands by them in solidarity. In his message, Vijay emphasised that it was his duty to share the sorrow of the people and support them in this difficult time. He described the tragedy as a wound that will remain despite any words of consolation but pledged that he would remain close to their hearts in grief.

Financial Support Announced

As part of his support, Vijay announced financial assistance for the victims of the stampede. He declared that each family who lost a loved one will receive Rs 20 lakh as compensation, while injured victims under treatment will receive Rs 2 lakh each. Vijay acknowledged that no financial aid can replace human lives but insisted that it is his responsibility as part of the people’s family to extend help. He described this assistance as a humble gesture in their time of suffering, highlighting the duty of family members to stand by one another during tragedies.

Vijay also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the stampede. He expressed hope that victims under treatment would recover quickly and return to their families. The actor assured that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam would continue to provide every possible form of support to those affected. He underlined his commitment to ensuring that medical needs and necessary assistance reach all injured persons. Vijay’s message reflected his desire to remain involved with those undergoing treatment and to extend strength to them during this challenging period, keeping his bond with the people firm in action and emotion.

Call For Strength And Unity

Vijay ended his message with words of strength and togetherness. He called upon people to remain resilient and recover from the grief caused by the Karur tragedy. Urging supporters to find faith, he wrote that by the grace of God, everyone must strive to move forward despite the sorrow. His appeal aimed at uniting people in hope while honouring those who lost their lives. Vijay reaffirmed his closeness to the people and pledged that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam would stand firmly beside them as they endure this period of collective grief and seek strength for healing.

Must Read: 39 Dead at Vijay’s Rally: Why South India Worships Movie Stars And Politicians?

Tags: Karur stampedeTVKVijay

RELATED News

Indigo Issues Travel Advisory Amid Heavy Rain In Maharashtra, MD Issues Red Alert
Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert; Waterlogging, Tree Falls Reported Across City
Karur stampede: Union MoS Suresh Gopi expresses condolences to bereaved families
Donald Trump Shown As Demon At West Bengal Durga Puja, Response To Betraying…
"Inspiration for every Indian, especially youth": PM Modi pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on his 118th birth anniversary

LATEST NEWS

Selena And Benny’s Jaw-Dropping Net Worth Revealed: Unpacking Their Billion-Dollar Empire of Beauty, Beats And Big Bucks!
AI chip designed by IIT innovator unveiled at T-CHIP Semicon Summit
India's inaugural Archery Premier League announces season 1 schedule
Salman Khan Finally Reacts To Abhinav Kashyap’s Veil Comments, Wants Dabangg Director To ‘Take Some Work’
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: Suryakumar Yadav Opts Out of Pre Final Photoshoot, Salman Ali Agha Gives His Take
Elon Musk Reacts To Reports Connecting Him To Rapist Jeffrey Epstein, ‘I REFUSED His…’
Karur Stampede: Vijay Announces Financial Aid Of Rs 20 Lakh Each
US Commerce Secy calls for India to 'open markets', 'stop actions that harm America'
Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda "critical" after road accident; CM, fellow artists lead prayers
“Been A Minute”- Virat Kohli’s Instagram Post With Anushka Wows Over 273 Million Followers, 9 million likes, And Counting!
Karur Stampede: Vijay Announces Financial Aid Of Rs 20 Lakh Each

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Karur Stampede: Vijay Announces Financial Aid Of Rs 20 Lakh Each

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Karur Stampede: Vijay Announces Financial Aid Of Rs 20 Lakh Each
Karur Stampede: Vijay Announces Financial Aid Of Rs 20 Lakh Each
Karur Stampede: Vijay Announces Financial Aid Of Rs 20 Lakh Each
Karur Stampede: Vijay Announces Financial Aid Of Rs 20 Lakh Each

QUICK LINKS