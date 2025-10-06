Karur Stampede Was A Preventable Disaster, NDA MPs Flag Lapses

A fact-finding group of MPs of NDA blamed “complete administrative failure and mismanagement” for the Karur stampede that killed 41 people while attending Tamil actor and TVK chief Vijay’s rally. The report termed the incident as a “preventable tragedy” due to “gross negligence” of local authorities.

The MPs’ report, based on exclusive details obtained by India Today, describes a chilling scene of chaos, overpopulation, and poor crowd management at the event, which had close to 30,000 individuals pack an arena that could hold only 2,000 to 3,000.

Timeline of the Karur Stampede

People started accumulating from 9 am, even though Vijay was due to arrive at noon. He finally arrived at the site around 7 pm, by which time emotions were running high. The stampede is said to have occurred when Vijay got onto his election vehicle to address the waiting masses. When people moved forward to catch a glimpse of him, they were pushed and crushed by the crowds, many of them, including women and children.

Witnesses informed MPs that Vijay even hurled water bottles into the crowded assembly in an effort to enable people to deal with the heat, but this caused more mayhem as some huddled down to pick them up and were trampled.

Heart-Wrenching Scenes and Casualties

The NDA delegation, which made rounds of hospitals at Karur, reported that 51 individuals are under treatment, some in critical condition. The report also spoke of heart-wrenching individual tragedies, such as a father losing his two daughters, 12 and 8 years old, in the stampede. It also recorded instances of victims getting into open drains around the venue and found dead subsequently.

BJP Targets DMK, Not Vijay

Though the DMK has been sharper in its criticism of Vijay and his party TVK, the BJP has refrained from directly accusing the actor. NDA MPs Hema Malini, Anurag Thakur, and Tejasvi Surya, members of the fact-finding delegation, directed their tirade against the DMK government, attacking it for gross negligence in security and crowd control. BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai claimed that the state police deployment was “inadequate” for such a huge rally.

Political commentators explain that it is in line with the BJP’s strategy: going after the DMK’s failure of governance without directly attacking Vijay, whose popularity they perceive to be politically valuable prior to the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

Political Undercurrents

Remarkably, even as BJP leaders offered sympathy to TVK in the wake of the disaster, Vijay himself proclaimed at his Madurai Maanadu that the BJP is TVK’s “ideological enemy.” Despite this, BJP tacticians are said to find it worthwhile to harness Vijay’s mass popularity to bolster their base in Tamil Nadu.

A Preventable Loss of Lives

The NDA MPs’ report finalises that the Karur stampede was completely avoidable. Inadequate planning, overcrowding, absence of basic safety protocols, and insufficient police presence turned the event into one of Tamil Nadu’s most fatal political tragedies in recent history.

