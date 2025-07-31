‘Kashmir To Kevadia’: Omar Abdullah’s Gujarat Tour Gets PM Modi’s Appreciation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s recent visit to Gujarat’s Sabarmati Riverfront and the iconic Statue of Unity, calling it a symbol of unity and an inspiration for Indians to explore various parts of the country.

In a post on X, PM Modi responded warmly to a message by Omar Abdullah and wrote,

“Kashmir to Kevadia! Good to see Shri Omar Abdullah Ji enjoying his run at the Sabarmati Riverfront and visiting the Statue of Unity. His visit to SoU gives an important message of unity and will inspire our fellow Indians to travel to different parts of India.”

Kashmir to Kevadia! Good to see Shri Omar Abdullah Ji enjoying his run at the Sabarmati Riverfront and visiting the Statue of Unity. His visit to SoU gives an important message of unity and will inspire our fellow Indians to travel to different parts of India. @OmarAbdullah https://t.co/MPFL3Us4ak pic.twitter.com/bLfjhC3024 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 31, 2025

CM Omar Abdullah’s visit to Gujarat included a tour of the Sardar Sarovar Dam at Kevadia, a project he described as transformative for drought-affected areas. Speaking to reporters during his visit on Thursday, Abdullah remarked,

“This dam has brought water to areas that knew nothing but drought… It has been J&K’s misfortune that we could not even imagine such projects because we were not allowed to stop the water. Now that the Indus Water Treaty has been suspended, maybe there will be some such project in J&K too, so that there will be no shortage of power or water and electricity.”

The statement underscores hopes that Jammu and Kashmir might now pursue major water infrastructure projects, similar to the Sardar Sarovar Dam, which could address long-standing issues related to electricity and irrigation.

Abdullah’s visit also included a stop at the Statue of Unity, a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Impressed by its grandeur, he stated,

“I had no idea that the Statue of Unity would be so magnificent. It is a true tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and a great identity for the new India.”

Earlier, on his arrival in Gujarat, Omar Abdullah paid a courtesy visit to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar. He was accompanied by his advisor Nasir Sogami.

The visit was part of the Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) in Ahmedabad, aimed at promoting Jammu and Kashmir as a top tourist destination and strengthening inter-state cooperation.

An official post from the Office of the J&K Chief Minister on X read, “During his visit to Gujarat for TTF, Ahmedabad, Chief Minister, along with his Advisor @nasirsogami, called on the Hon’ble CM of Gujarat @Bhupendrapbjp in Gandhinagar today. The meeting focused on deepening inter-state relations, promoting tourism and sharing best practices for inclusive development.”

While in #Ahmedabad for a tourism event I took advantage of being here to get my morning run at the famed Sabarmati River Front promenade. It’s one of the nicest places I’ve been able to run & it was a pleasure to get to share it with so many other walkers/runners. I even managed… pic.twitter.com/q9GbLcnDgz — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 31, 2025

Speaking on tourism, CM Omar Abdullah highlighted the crucial role of Gujarat in Jammu and Kashmir’s tourism economy.

“Looking at the last 30-35 years, since tourism began, three states have been the primary sources of tourists to J&K: Gujarat, Maharashtra, and West Bengal. My team and I have come here for a tourism fair, to speak on behalf of J-K, hoping to see a good number of tourists from Gujarat very soon,” he said.

The visit, marked by developmental dialogue, appreciation for national symbols, and tourism promotion, is being viewed as a significant moment of cross-state collaboration and optimism, especially with the possibility of lifting past restrictions due to the Indus Water Treaty.