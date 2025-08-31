LIVE TV
Kashmir's Apple Industry Suffers Amid Prolonged Jammu Srinagar Highway Closure

Kashmir’s Apple Industry Suffers Amid Prolonged Jammu Srinagar Highway Closure

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) remained closed for six consecutive days due to continuous rainfall and multiple landslides, particularly in the Ramban and Sarmoli areas.

Kashmir’s Apple Industry Suffers Amid Prolonged Jammu Srinagar Highway Closure (Pic Credit - Abid Nabi)
Kashmir’s Apple Industry Suffers Amid Prolonged Jammu Srinagar Highway Closure (Pic Credit - Abid Nabi)

Published By: Ashiq Mir
Edited By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 31, 2025 12:46:00 IST

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) has remained closed for six consecutive days due to relentless rainfall and multiple landslides, particularly in the Ramban and Sarmoli areas.

This prolonged closure has severely impacted the transportation of apples during the peak harvest season, leaving hundreds of fruit-laden trucks stranded and causing significant distress among fruit growers.

The horticulture sector, a vital component of Kashmir’s economy, is facing substantial losses as the blockade disrupts the supply chain.

Growers have expressed concerns over the potential spoilage of perishable produce and are urging authorities to prioritise the movement of apple trucks to mitigate further damage.

Kashmir’s Apple Industry Suffers Amid Prolonged Jammu Srinagar Highway Closure (Photo Credit - Abid Nabi)

Kashmir’s Apple Industry Suffers Amid Prolonged Jammu Srinagar Highway Closure (Photo Credit - Abid Nabi)

Authorities are working to clear the highway and restore connectivity. However, the continuous adverse weather conditions pose challenges to the restoration efforts. The situation underscores the vulnerability of the region’s infrastructure to natural calamities and the need for resilient logistical solutions to support the agricultural community.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted continued rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir until September 5, prompting authorities to place all concerned agencies on high alert.

The administration has deployed teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Indian Army to respond swiftly to any emergencies. These agencies are on standby to assist people in flood-prone and landslide-hit areas.

In the Jammu region, several districts have been battered by heavy downpours, triggering landslides and flash floods. Numerous highways and internal roads remain blocked, and several villages have been cut off from their respective district headquarters.

Rescue and clearance operations are underway in the affected areas, with officials closely monitoring the situation. People living in vulnerable zones have been advised to remain cautious and follow advisories issued by local authorities.

The administration has assured that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure safety and restore connectivity in disrupted regions.

Tags: Highway closureslandslidesrainfall

Kashmir’s Apple Industry Suffers Amid Prolonged Jammu Srinagar Highway Closure

