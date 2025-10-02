LIVE TV
Home > India > Kerala Lottery Result Today 2 October 25 Thursday Lucky Draw Updates: No Draw Today Due To Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti Holiday

Kerala Lottery Result Today 2.10.2025 LIVE Updates: Kerala Bumper Lucky Draw will not be out today. Kerala Lottery Result 1st Prize - ₹1,00,00,000/-, the Second Prize of ₹25 Lakhs, and the Third Prize of ₹5 Lakhs.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: October 2, 2025 14:15:02 IST

Kerala Lottery Results Today 2-10-2025 LIVE Updates, Kerala Lottery Result Today LIVE, statelottery.kerala.gov.in: On Tuesday, Kerala Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. Kerala  Lottery Result 1st Prize – ₹1,00,00,000/-, the Second Prize of ₹25 Lakhs, and the Third Prize of ₹5 Lakhs. The first prize is Rs. 1 Crore, the second prize is 25 lakhs, and the third prize is 5 lakhs, which exceeds the other prizes. The results of the long-awaited Kerala Bumper Lottery have been announced today by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Tickets, which cost ₹50 apiece, feature the draw number. Lottery draws are held daily at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The announcement of the Kerala Bumper Lucky Draw results will not be made today. The first prize winner will win ₹1 Crore. The Kerala government conducts seven different weekly lotteries, including daily (statelottery.kerala.gov.in)

Kerala Lottery Result OUT @https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Bumper Draw will not be released today due to Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti. 

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 02-10-2025: Prize structure of Bumper Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000 
5th Prize: ₹2,000 
6th Prize: ₹1,000 
7th Prize: ₹5,00 
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 2:15 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 1 Crore prize2-10-20252nd prize 30 Lakhs3rd prize 5 LakhsBumper Lucky Drawconsolation prize 5000Gorky Bhavangovernment lottery officeKerala LotteryKerala Lottery ResultsKerala State Lottery Departmentlive announcementlive updateslottery agentslottery draw time 3 PMlottery ticket checklottery winnersprize claimthiruvananthapuram

QUICK LINKS