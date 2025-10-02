Kerala Lottery Result Today 2 October 25 Thursday Lucky Draw Updates: No Draw Today Due To Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti Holiday

Kerala Lottery Results Today 2-10-2025 LIVE Updates, Kerala Lottery Result Today LIVE, statelottery.kerala.gov.in: On Tuesday, Kerala Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. Kerala Lottery Result 1st Prize – ₹1,00,00,000/-, the Second Prize of ₹25 Lakhs, and the Third Prize of ₹5 Lakhs. The first prize is Rs. 1 Crore, the second prize is 25 lakhs, and the third prize is 5 lakhs, which exceeds the other prizes. The results of the long-awaited Kerala Bumper Lottery have been announced today by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Tickets, which cost ₹50 apiece, feature the draw number. Lottery draws are held daily at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The announcement of the Kerala Bumper Lucky Draw results will not be made today. The first prize winner will win ₹1 Crore. The Kerala government conducts seven different weekly lotteries, including daily (statelottery.kerala.gov.in)

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Bumper Draw will not be released today due to Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti.

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 02-10-2025: Prize structure of Bumper Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹5,00

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)