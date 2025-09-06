LIVE TV
Khan Sir urges PM Modi to remove GST on educational services

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 04:17:08 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 6 (ANI): Following the rationalisation of Goods and Services Tax (GST), Educator and YouTuber Khan Sir urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove the 18 per cent GST on educational services.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Khan Sir said, “We also want to inform the Prime Minister that an 18 per cent GST is also levied on good education given in institutes. In my opinion, there should be no GST on education.”

Further, he welcomed the 40 per cent tax slab for luxury items.

“I hope that next time, when the Prime Minister gives a speech at the Red Fort, he will consider giving a Holi gift, just as he did for Diwali this time… Increasing the GST on luxury items is a good step,” he said.

Khan Sir’s remarks came after the 56th GST council meeting decided to rationalise GST rates to two slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent by merging the 12 per cent and 28 per cent rates.

Additionally, there is also a 40 per cent slab for luxury and sin goods, including tobacco and pan Masala, products like cigarettes, bidis, and aerated sugary beverages and on luxury vehicles, high-end motorcycles above 350cc, yachts, and helicopters.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, Khan Sir remembered Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and pledged to carry forward the bond of teacher and student.

“We are fortunate that Subramanyam Sharma, the maternal grandson of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and paternal grandson of VV Giri, is here with us today… Today, we pledge to carry forward the ultimate bond of teacher and student that has been a tradition in India, to never let education become a business, and to live by the meaning of education as realised by Radhakrishnan, that education is not only about getting a job, but it is a means to an all-round development,” he said.

Celebrated on September 5 annually, Teachers’ Day commemorates the birth anniversary of scholar and Bharat Ratna recipient Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on this day in 1888.

He was the first Vice President of independent India (1952-1962) and also the second President of India from 1962 to 1967. (ANI)

