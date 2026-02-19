LIVE TV
Kingfisher's 'Ooh La La La Le O' Jingle Gets Sound Mark Protection in India: Did You Know Vijay Mallya Once Revealed The Origin Story Behind Brand's Iconic Tune?

Kingfisher's 'Ooh La La La Le O' Jingle Gets Sound Mark Protection in India: Did You Know Vijay Mallya Once Revealed The Origin Story Behind Brand's Iconic Tune?

United Breweries Limited has secured sound mark registration for Kingfisher’s iconic “Oo la la la le o” jingle.

United Breweries secures sound mark registration for Oo la la la la le o Kingfisher jingle (IMAGE: X)
United Breweries secures sound mark registration for Oo la la la la le o Kingfisher jingle (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: February 19, 2026 17:10:36 IST

Kingfisher’s ‘Ooh La La La Le O’ Jingle Gets Sound Mark Protection in India: Did You Know Vijay Mallya Once Revealed The Origin Story Behind Brand’s Iconic Tune?

United Breweries Limited, on February 5, secured sound mark registration for the iconic “Oo la la la le o” jingle associated with Kingfisher beverages.

The Trade Marks Registry issued the certificate of registration for the sound mark with effect from January 31, 2025. The certificate was sealed on February 5, 2026 and confirmed that the registration is valid for ten years and renewable thereafter.

A sound mark is a non-traditional trademark that protects a distinctive sound capable of identifying the commercial source of goods or services, similar to how a word or logo functions as a trademark.

Under the Trade Marks Act, 1999 and the Trade Marks Rules, 2017, India recognises sound marks as registrable trademarks, provided they are capable of graphical representation and are distinctive. 

India has granted registration to a limited number of well-known sound marks, including:

• The Yahoo yodel;

• The ICICI Bank corporate jingle;

• The Nokia tune;

• The Airtel signature tune;

• The Britannia musical logo;

• The Reliance Jio sonic logo

When Vijay Mallya Revealed The Story Behind Viral Kingfisher Jingle

Vijay Mallya showed up on Raj Shamani’s podcast on June 5 and said he’s ready to clear the air. He talked about Kingfisher’s wild ride, how it took off, and why it crashed.

But what really caught everyone’s attention was when he opened up about that Kingfisher jingle. You know the one: “Oo la la la le le oh, oo la la la le le oh.” If you grew up in the ’90s, you probably caught yourself humming it more than once. It’s got a way of sticking in your head.

What is the origin of the Kingfisher tagline? 

But where did it actually come from? Mallya finally told the story. Turns out, the jingle was inspired by the West Indies cricket team. 

He explained, “You remember ‘Ooh la la la le le oh’? When was this conceived? Let me tell you. Back in 1996, I put the Kingfisher logo on the West Indies cricket team, okay? And why? Because of the personalities of the West Indian cricketers, fun, dancing, music, their entire swagger suited the Kingfisher brand. That’s when the jingle was conceived, and it lives on till today.” 

ALSO READ: Punjab Horror: 99-Year-Old Woman, Who Lived Alone, Killed Brutally During Robbery, Body With Bruises Found Stuffed Inside Iron Trunk 

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 5:10 PM IST
Kingfisher’s ‘Ooh La La La Le O’ Jingle Gets Sound Mark Protection in India: Did You Know Vijay Mallya Once Revealed The Origin Story Behind Brand’s Iconic Tune?

QUICK LINKS