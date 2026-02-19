LIVE TV
Punjab Horror: 99-Year-Old Woman, Who Lived Alone, Killed Brutally During Robbery, Body With Bruises Found Stuffed Inside Iron Trunk

A 99-year-old woman, Joginder Kaur, was allegedly killed during a robbery at her home in Bham village, Chabbewal, Punjab.

The woman's body was found stuffed inside the trunk and bearing injury marks on the head, police said (IMAGE: X)
The woman's body was found stuffed inside the trunk and bearing injury marks on the head, police said (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: February 19, 2026 15:02:09 IST

Punjab murder case: A 99-year-old woman was killed by a robber, who then hid her body in an iron trunk at her home in a village near here, police said on Thursday.

99-year-old woman robbed, killed

Joginder Kaur, the victim, lived alone in Bham village, Chabbewal. On Wednesday evening, someone found her body in the trunk, with clear injuries to her head.

Police have named Daniel, a resident, as the main suspect. Right now, he’s on the run.

The whole thing came to light when the man who delivers her milk each evening noticed the bottle from the day before was still sitting at her door. That never happened. He got worried and told the neighbours.

People from the village searched her house and found her body inside the trunk.

Police say their initial investigation shows Daniel broke in to steal from her and ended up killing her during the robbery.

They’ve registered a case against him under Sections 103 (punishment for murder) and 331(3) (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking to commit an offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Punjab: Sangrur murder case

In Punjab, Sangrur district, a man alleged to have murdered his wife savagely and captured the incident on video and uploaded the footage on the social media platform Instagram. The case was reported in the second week of February 2026. 

The accused, Kuldeep Singh, son of an ex-village sarpanch, is accused of beating his Harkirtan Kaur to death by his hands on Tuesday, police said. He then proceeded to the police station after the incident and surrendered.

As Ranveer Singh, the DSP of Lehragaga town said, the accused raped his wife several times and taped the incident. The video was subsequently uploaded in the social media. Kuldeep Singh has been arrested and the body of the victim is confiscated by police.

Harkirtan Kaur had three children two daughters of 10 and eight years old and a son of six.

The video demonstrates the man assaulting his wife several times. At the start of the footage, she is seemingly inhaling. The man then hits her neck with what appears to be an axe severally till she dies. Eventually, the man can be heard speaking in Punjabi, that he killed her.

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 3:02 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: latest crime newslatest india newslatest viral newspunjab

