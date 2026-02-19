LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bahadur Singh Koli AI Summit 2026 bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni amitabh bachchan AI innovation AI for businesses ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh Black History Month event Afghanistan women rights Bahadur Singh Koli AI Summit 2026 bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni amitabh bachchan AI innovation AI for businesses ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh Black History Month event Afghanistan women rights Bahadur Singh Koli AI Summit 2026 bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni amitabh bachchan AI innovation AI for businesses ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh Black History Month event Afghanistan women rights Bahadur Singh Koli AI Summit 2026 bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni amitabh bachchan AI innovation AI for businesses ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh Black History Month event Afghanistan women rights
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bahadur Singh Koli AI Summit 2026 bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni amitabh bachchan AI innovation AI for businesses ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh Black History Month event Afghanistan women rights Bahadur Singh Koli AI Summit 2026 bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni amitabh bachchan AI innovation AI for businesses ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh Black History Month event Afghanistan women rights Bahadur Singh Koli AI Summit 2026 bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni amitabh bachchan AI innovation AI for businesses ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh Black History Month event Afghanistan women rights Bahadur Singh Koli AI Summit 2026 bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni amitabh bachchan AI innovation AI for businesses ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh Black History Month event Afghanistan women rights
LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Is Ankur Vora? Indian-Origin Top Boss Of Gates Foundation To Step In For Bill Gates As He Pulls Out Of AI Summit Amid Epstein Files Uproar

Who Is Ankur Vora? Indian-Origin Top Boss Of Gates Foundation To Step In For Bill Gates As He Pulls Out Of AI Summit Amid Epstein Files Uproar

Bill Gates has withdrawn from delivering the keynote at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi amid renewed controversy over his name appearing in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Ankur Vora Will Represent Gates Foundation At India AI Summit (IMAGE: X)
Ankur Vora Will Represent Gates Foundation At India AI Summit (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: February 19, 2026 14:33:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Ankur Vora? Indian-Origin Top Boss Of Gates Foundation To Step In For Bill Gates As He Pulls Out Of AI Summit Amid Epstein Files Uproar

Bill Gates skips AI Summit 2026: Ankur Vora, who heads the Africa and India offices at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, will step in for the organisation at the India AI Impact Summit this Thursday, February 19. 

This comes after Bill Gates pulled out of giving the keynote, following controversy over his name showing up in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The foundation explained that Gates won’t be speaking at the event in Delhi, saying, “After careful consideration, and to keep everyone focused on the AI Summit’s main goals, Mr Gates will not be delivering his keynote address.”

You Might Be Interested In

Who is Ankur Vora?

Vora grew up in India, where he studied both economics and engineering. According to his LinkedIn, he now lives in Seattle.

He holds a Bachelor’s in Computer Science and a Master’s in Economics from BITS Pilani in Rajasthan, and then went on to earn a PhD in Economics from the University of Chicago.

Vora taught economics at the University of Chicago from 1998 to 2003 and spent some time in 2001 at Goldman Sachs as an Associate in Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities (FICC).

Ankur Vora’s high-profile jobs

In 2003, he joined the Boston Consulting Group as a Principal and stayed there for six years. By 2009, he moved into the development sector, working as Director of Programmes at The Children’s Investment Fund Foundation in London. There, he managed investments in Africa and South Asia until 2013.

Vora joined the Gates Foundation in 2013 as Deputy Director of Strategy. Two years later, he stepped up as Director of Strategy, Innovation & Impact, where he led on strategy, measurement, evaluation, and special projects. In 2020, he became Chief Strategy Officer, advising the Chair and CEO on what to prioritize, where to allocate resources, and how to plan for the long haul.

In January 2026, Vora took on the role of President for the foundation’s Africa and India offices, overseeing work across six offices in both regions.

He also sits on the boards of GH Labs and the Gates Medical Research Institute.

Why did Bill Gates skip the AI Summit 2026

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates missed the AI Impact Summit event in New Delhi, and on Wednesday, his Gates Foundation announced that he would nonetheless give his keynote address at the event despite the scrutiny of his association with child sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein as a public scrutiny of his relationship with Epstein.

Information Technology ministry official added that Gates had pulled out by himself, and the Indian government had not pressured it considering his relationship with child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

A second official told that the move was not initiated by the government but there was an argument that the message of the summit should not be jeopardized by the fact that there might be protests against Gates who was in Mumbai a day before.

The US Department of Justice reports allege that Gates had several meetings with Epstein between 2011 and 2014, several years after Epstein had been convicted of soliciting a minor in 2008.

Gates has admitted that during his encounter with Epstein, he made an error, saying that it was a regrettable experience and called the dealings as stupid, and denied any ethical failures or involvement in the criminal activities of Epstein.

ALSO READ: Meet Dario Amodei: Anthropic CEO Refused To Join Hands With Rival OpenAI’s Sam Altman During PM Modi’s Unity Hand-Raise At AI Summit

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 2:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AI Summit 2026Ankur Vorabill gateshome-hero-pos-15latest india news

RELATED News

Punjab Horror: 99-Year-Old Woman, Who Lived Alone, Killed Brutally During Robbery, Body With Bruises Found Stuffed Inside Iron Trunk

Why Bangladesh Closed Its Airspace To SpiceJet? Northeast Operations Hit As Dhaka Denies Overflight Access

‘Who Foots The Bill?’: Supreme Court Pulls Up Tamil Nadu Over Free Electricity Promise, Questions Rising ‘Freebie’ Culture

Bengaluru Shocker: Woman’s Throat Slit In Bengaluru Home as Specially Abled Husband Lies Unaware Beside Her, Victim Found Lying In Pool Of Blood

Amid Row Over China Robodog ‘Orion’, Made-In-India ‘Param’ Steals The Spotlight At AI Summit – Check Who Developed It And What Can He Do?

LATEST NEWS

Will Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance And Jio Lead India’s AI Revolution? ₹10 Lakh Crore Investment as Jio AI Bharat Goes Live – Is This the Time to Invest?

Sand Stone by Technogym: the new era of Wellness Luxury Living

Who Is Bahadur Singh Koli? BJP MLA’s Viral Sexist Remark in Rajasthan Assembly Sparks Row — Watch Video

Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor, Government of India Inaugurates DICCI’s International Conclave on AI for Inclusion and the Future of Work

CBSE Class 10 English Board Exam On February 21, 2026 (Saturday): Important Tips And Sample Questions To Get High Marks

Who Is Ankur Vora? Indian-Origin Top Boss Of Gates Foundation To Step In For Bill Gates As He Pulls Out Of AI Summit Amid Epstein Files Uproar

TMPerfumehouse Expands into Personal Care with Launch of Shower Gels, Beard Balms, Attars, Solid Perfumes, and Soaps

Newgen Share Price Surges 20% on NSE Amid UAE Orders and AI-Driven Market Momentum

Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd. Reports Stellar Earnings for Q3FY26, PAT Jumps 72 Percent QoQ

T20 World Cup 2026: How Rohit Sharma And Suryakumar Yadav Combined to Break MS Dhoni’s Massive Record

Who Is Ankur Vora? Indian-Origin Top Boss Of Gates Foundation To Step In For Bill Gates As He Pulls Out Of AI Summit Amid Epstein Files Uproar

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Ankur Vora? Indian-Origin Top Boss Of Gates Foundation To Step In For Bill Gates As He Pulls Out Of AI Summit Amid Epstein Files Uproar

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Ankur Vora? Indian-Origin Top Boss Of Gates Foundation To Step In For Bill Gates As He Pulls Out Of AI Summit Amid Epstein Files Uproar
Who Is Ankur Vora? Indian-Origin Top Boss Of Gates Foundation To Step In For Bill Gates As He Pulls Out Of AI Summit Amid Epstein Files Uproar
Who Is Ankur Vora? Indian-Origin Top Boss Of Gates Foundation To Step In For Bill Gates As He Pulls Out Of AI Summit Amid Epstein Files Uproar
Who Is Ankur Vora? Indian-Origin Top Boss Of Gates Foundation To Step In For Bill Gates As He Pulls Out Of AI Summit Amid Epstein Files Uproar

QUICK LINKS