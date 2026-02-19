Meet Dario Amodei: Anthropic CEO Refused To Join Hands With Rival OpenAI’s Sam Altman During PM Modi’s Unity Hand-Raise At AI Summit

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AI for businesses entertainment ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya AI for businesses entertainment ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya AI for businesses entertainment ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya AI for businesses entertainment ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AI for businesses entertainment ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya AI for businesses entertainment ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya AI for businesses entertainment ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya AI for businesses entertainment ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya
LIVE TV
Home > India > Meet Dario Amodei: Anthropic CEO Refused To Join Hands With Rival OpenAI’s Sam Altman During PM Modi’s Unity Hand-Raise At AI Summit

Meet Dario Amodei: Anthropic CEO Refused To Join Hands With Rival OpenAI’s Sam Altman During PM Modi’s Unity Hand-Raise At AI Summit

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei refused to join hands with OpenAI’s Sam Altman at PM Modi’s AI Summit, highlighting global AI rivalry.

Anthropic CEO Refused To Join Hands With Rival OpenAI's Sam Altman. (Photo: X)
Anthropic CEO Refused To Join Hands With Rival OpenAI's Sam Altman. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 19, 2026 13:18:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meet Dario Amodei: Anthropic CEO Refused To Join Hands With Rival OpenAI’s Sam Altman During PM Modi’s Unity Hand-Raise At AI Summit

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei made headlines at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi when he refused to join hands with OpenAI’s Sam Altman during a symbolic unity gesture led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The moment shows the growing ideological and commercial rift between two of the world’s leading AI firms.

Dario Amodei Highlights India’s Pivotal Role in Global AI

In his keynote address, Amodei praised India’s emerging AI ecosystem and emphasized its potential in shaping global AI safety and regulation. He said, “AI agents that are more capable than most humans at most things, and can coordinate at superhuman speed,” bringing both unprecedented opportunities and risks for humanity.

You Might Be Interested In



Amodei highlighted the potential of AI to cure diseases, improve human health, alleviate poverty, and expand the economic pie, especially in the Global South, while also warning of economic disruption and autonomous risks if AI governance is ignored.

Anthropic’s Expansion in India

During the summit, Anthropic signaled its commitment to India with the announcement of a new Bengaluru office, the appointment of Irina Ghose to lead local operations, and several enterprise partnerships. Amodei stressed the importance of India as a democratic counterweight in AI governance and proposed collaboration on AI safety testing and evaluation, echoing practices from global AI security institutes.

The Hand-Raise That Didn’t Happen

The summit took a dramatic turn when PM Modi invited tech leaders to raise hands in a show of AI unity. While leaders complied, Amodei and Altman visibly hesitated. Instead of joining hands, the two rivals raised their fists, signaling a deliberate refusal to perform the unity gesture.

The moment captured the ongoing tension and rivalry between Anthropic and OpenAI, both competing for dominance in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

The Roots of the Anthropic-OpenAI Divide

The ideological clash traces back to the founding of Anthropic in 2021, when Dario and Daniela Amodei, both former OpenAI vice presidents, left over concerns that OpenAI prioritized commercial gains over AI safety. Since then, the two companies have operated as rivals, frequently taking jabs at each other in the market and media.

In February 2026, the feud resurfaced when Anthropic aired a Super Bowl ad mocking OpenAI’s paid services, prompting a response from Altman emphasizing the need to democratize AI access globally.

Product Rivalry Intensifies

The competition extends beyond ideology. At the summit, both companies unveiled new AI tools almost simultaneously: Anthropic launched Claude Opus 4.6, while OpenAI followed with GPT-5.3 Codex, a coding agent designed to perform tasks human developers can do. The timing highlighted how product innovation continues to fuel the rivalry.

Who is Dario Amodei?

Born in 1983, Dario Amodei is an American AI researcher and entrepreneur, co-founder and CEO of Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI models. He previously served as VP of research at OpenAI and has worked at Baidu and Google. Recognized by Time magazine as one of the world’s 100 most influential people and an “Architect of AI,” Amodei is a prominent advocate for safety-first AI development and democratic collaboration on AI use in military and civilian contexts.

As of February 2026, Anthropic is valued at an estimated $380 billion, making it one of the most influential AI startups globally.

ALSO READ: Bomb Threat Emails Sent To Over 12 Noida And 3 Delhi Schools Amid CBSE Board Exams; Security Tightened

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 1:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AI Summit 2026ai summit delhiAnthropic CEODario AmodeiopenaiOpenAI Sam AltmanPM Modi AI Summitsam altmanWho is Dario Amodei

RELATED News

‘Viral Professor Neha Singh NOT Suspended, Has Been Told To….’: Galgotias University Registrar Breaks Silence On Chinese RoboDog Controversy At AI Summit 2026 Delhi

Bomb Threat Emails Sent To Over 12 Noida And 3 Delhi Schools Amid CBSE Board Exams; Security Tightened

‘India Built What No Other Nation Can’: Emmanuel Macron Hails Digital Revolution At AI Summit 2026, Praises UPI

India AI Impact Summit 2026: PM Modi Meets World Tech Giant Leaders, Bets for Safe AI, Warns Against Deepfakes

Sundar Pichai Announces Google’s Full-Stack AI Hub In Vishakhapatnam As Part of $15 Billion India Investment, Calls AI ‘The Biggest Platform Shift Of Lifetimes’

LATEST NEWS

Meet Dario Amodei: Anthropic CEO Refused To Join Hands With Rival OpenAI’s Sam Altman During PM Modi’s Unity Hand-Raise At AI Summit

Who Is Shivam Sahu? Rewa Man Linked To 13-Minute-14-Second Viral MMS — All You Need To Know

SL vs ZIM Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

TS EAMCET 2026 Application Process Begins, Know Eligibility, Fees And How to Apply

Is Tata Consultancy Partnering with OpenAI for Something Bigger? TCS Share Price Gains on the News – Here’s What Investors Should Know

Major Political Shake-Up In Tamil Nadu: Vijayakanth’s DMDK Seals Alliance With DMK, Threatens TVK Ahead Of Assembly Polls

‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Title Withdrawn By Filmmaker Amid Massive Protests By Brahmin Community, New Name For Manoj Bajpayee’s Movie Yet To Be Disclosed

F1 News: Max Verstappen Blasts Formula 1 2026 Rules, Warns Sport Could Become ‘Formula E on Steroids’

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Expected Date, Time And How To Check Scores

IND vs NED: Arshdeep Singh, Aryan Dutt’s Jersey Swap Steals Spotlight After Team India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Win

Meet Dario Amodei: Anthropic CEO Refused To Join Hands With Rival OpenAI’s Sam Altman During PM Modi’s Unity Hand-Raise At AI Summit

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet Dario Amodei: Anthropic CEO Refused To Join Hands With Rival OpenAI’s Sam Altman During PM Modi’s Unity Hand-Raise At AI Summit

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet Dario Amodei: Anthropic CEO Refused To Join Hands With Rival OpenAI’s Sam Altman During PM Modi’s Unity Hand-Raise At AI Summit
Meet Dario Amodei: Anthropic CEO Refused To Join Hands With Rival OpenAI’s Sam Altman During PM Modi’s Unity Hand-Raise At AI Summit
Meet Dario Amodei: Anthropic CEO Refused To Join Hands With Rival OpenAI’s Sam Altman During PM Modi’s Unity Hand-Raise At AI Summit
Meet Dario Amodei: Anthropic CEO Refused To Join Hands With Rival OpenAI’s Sam Altman During PM Modi’s Unity Hand-Raise At AI Summit

QUICK LINKS