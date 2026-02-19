LIVE TV
Bomb Threat Emails Sent To Over 12 Noida And 3 Delhi Schools Amid CBSE Board Exams; Security Tightened

Bomb Threat: At least 12 schools in Noida and three in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Thursday while Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams were underway, prompting panic and large-scale evacuations.

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: February 19, 2026 13:03:40 IST

Bomb Threat: At least 12 schools in Noida and 3 in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Thursday while the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations were in progress, prompting immediate evacuations and security checks.

Police said the emails were received during exam hours, triggering swift precautionary action from school authorities and local administration.

Students Evacuated, Campuses Searched

Following the alerts, students and staff were moved out of classrooms to designated safe zones. Bomb disposal squads, sniffer dog units and local police teams conducted extensive searches across affected campuses. Fire department personnel were also placed on standby at several locations.

Officials confirmed that no suspicious objects were found during preliminary inspections. However, detailed sanitization and verification processes continued to ensure complete safety.

Several schools temporarily paused examination activities during the checks. Parents gathered outside campuses after learning about the threats but were assured that standard security protocols were being followed.

A senior officer said that all such threats are treated with utmost seriousness, particularly when they involve schools and ongoing board examinations.

Cyber Probe Launched To Trace Emails

Cybercrime units have begun analysing email headers and digital footprints to trace the origin of the messages. Investigators are examining whether the emails were sent domestically or routed through foreign servers.

Police emphasised that even if past threats have turned out to be hoaxes, every alert involving educational institutions is handled as a potential risk until ruled out.

Pattern Of Similar Hoax Threats

The latest scare follows a string of similar incidents in recent months. On February 15, police arrested six individuals in connection with bomb threat emails sent to nearly 20 schools in Noida last month.

Investigators said those emails initially appeared to originate from servers in the United States but were later traced to a residence in Greater Noida. The accused were allegedly linked to an illegal online betting operation and used fake email accounts and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) numbers to mask their identities.

Earlier, on January 23, around 20 schools in Noida had received similar threats ahead of Republic Day celebrations. After extensive searches involving bomb squads and fire teams, those alerts were declared hoaxes.

Police have registered cases under charges including criminal intimidation, public mischief and provisions of the Information Technology Act. Authorities said further investigation is ongoing to identify any broader network behind the repeated hoax threats.

Additional police presence has been deployed near schools as a precaution, and parents have been advised to rely only on official updates.

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 12:09 PM IST
QUICK LINKS