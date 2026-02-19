Shivam Sahu 13 Minute 14 Second Obscene Viral MMS: ‘Wanted To Be A Porn Star,’ Rewa Man Arrested For Allegedly Uploading Wife’s Private Clip

In a disturbing case from Rewa, police have arrested Shivam Sahu for allegedly recording and uploading a 13 minute 14 second obscene video of his wife on an adult website, while also pressuring her family over dowry demands.

The accused has been sent to judicial custody as authorities investigate multiple serious charges, including cybercrime, dowry harassment and criminal intimidation.

Backdrop of the incident: What had happened

According to police officials, the woman married Shivam Sahu on May 10, 2025. Her family has alleged that soon after the wedding, she began facing harassment over dowry.

Around Rs 3 lakh was allegedly demanded at the time of marriage, of which Rs 2 lakh was paid. However, pressure for the remaining amount reportedly continued in the months that followed.

The complaint further states that in December 2025, the accused allegedly recorded a private video of his wife without her consent. He later circulated the clip on social media and among relatives.

Shivam Sahu threatened wife

When the woman objected, he allegedly threatened to defame her further. Investigators claim the 13 minute 14 second video was uploaded to an adult website, turning the case into a serious instance of online sexual exploitation and blackmail.

Police said that after the video surfaced, the accused went into hiding in Mumbai. On February 12, he allegedly arrived at his in-laws’ residence in the Mauganj area carrying a weapon and threatened the family.

Officers were alerted and laid a cordon before arresting him. His electronic devices have since been seized and sent for forensic examination.

Shivam Sahu 13 Minute 14 Second Obscene Viral MMS: Case registered

Authorities have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act, along with sections related to dowry harassment and criminal intimidation. Officials confirmed that strict legal action is being taken and that protection and support are being provided to the survivor.

The incident highlights the rising cases of cyber exploitation and non-consensual circulation of private content in India. According to data from the National Crime Records Bureau, more than 3,600 cases of cybercrime against women were reported across the country in 2023.

Experts warn that many so-called “viral leaked videos” circulating online are often linked to blackmail, extortion or scams, causing severe emotional and social trauma to survivors.

As digital abuse cases continue to rise, law enforcement agencies have urged citizens not to share or forward private content and to immediately report such incidents through official cybercrime channels. The investigation into the Shivam Sahu 13 Minute 14 Second Obscene Viral Video case is ongoing.

ALSO READ: All Smiles, No Remorse: Indore Man Urges Media To “Drop The Topic” After Buthchering Girlfriend To Death, Raping Her Corpse