LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india crime news AI infrastructure India Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma bangladesh ayatollah ali khamenei india crime news AI infrastructure India Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma bangladesh ayatollah ali khamenei india crime news AI infrastructure India Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma bangladesh ayatollah ali khamenei india crime news AI infrastructure India Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma bangladesh ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india crime news AI infrastructure India Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma bangladesh ayatollah ali khamenei india crime news AI infrastructure India Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma bangladesh ayatollah ali khamenei india crime news AI infrastructure India Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma bangladesh ayatollah ali khamenei india crime news AI infrastructure India Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma bangladesh ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > All Smiles, No Remorse: Indore Man Urges Media To “Drop The Topic” After Buthchering Girlfriend To Death, Raping Her Corpse

All Smiles, No Remorse: Indore Man Urges Media To “Drop The Topic” After Buthchering Girlfriend To Death, Raping Her Corpse

A 24-year-old MBA student was found dead inside her rented room in Indore’s Dwarkapuri area, shocking the city. Her boyfriend, Piyush Dhanotiya, has been arrested for allegedly strangling and stabbing her before fleeing.

Indore MBA Student Murdered (Images: X)
Indore MBA Student Murdered (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 18, 2026 14:47:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

All Smiles, No Remorse: Indore Man Urges Media To “Drop The Topic” After Buthchering Girlfriend To Death, Raping Her Corpse

A 24-year-old MBA student was found murdered inside her rented room in Indore which has sent shockwaves across the city. The accused was identified as her boyfriend Piyush Dhanotiya who allegedly strangled her, stabbed her, and then fled to Mumbai.

The young woman had been in a relationship for nearly a year with Piyush Dhanotiya, also an MBA student and a native of Mandsaur. According to police, the two had discussed marriage, but there were disagreements and pressure from their families. Investigators believe tension had been building for weeks, mainly over the accused’s suspicion and jealousy about her conversations with other male friends.

 MBA students’ Relationship Turned Deadly

As per reports, the victim left home on February 10 and told her family that she was going to attend a birthday party. Later that night, at around 11 pm, a disturbing message was sent from her phone which read “Tell Papa she won’t be returning home.” After that, her phone was switched off. Her family tried repeatedly to contact her but got no response.

Days later, neighbours in the Dwarkapuri area complained of a strong foul smell coming from her rented room. Reports say that, when police forced the door open, they found a horrifying scene. The victim’s body was lying on the bed. Her hands were tied. A T-shirt had been shoved into her mouth and sealed with tape. Police said she was strangled with a rope. When the accused suspected she might still be alive, the MBA student allegedly stabbed her in the chest.

Investigators recovered several items used in the crime, including the rope used in the strangulation and a knife bearing fingerprints. Shockingly, police said that after killing her, the MBA student allegedly used her phone to send obscene photos and videos to some of her contacts. Several reports said that the accused allegedly raped the corpse of the victim. 

Escape To Mumbai And Arrest

After committing the crime, Piyush fled to Mumbai. During his escape, he kept changing locations and even threw the victim’s phone from a moving train to destroy evidence. He was eventually traced and arrested from Andheri after police tracked a newly activated SIM card, according to reports. 

Even after his arrest, his behaviour raised eyebrows. During a crime scene reconstruction in Indore, when reporters asked why he committed the murder, the MBA student replied coldly, “Time aayega tab sabko achhe se karan bataunga.” When pressed further, he added, “Chhodo na, jo ho gaya so ho gaya, Kya karoge jaankar?”, as per reports. 

Police sources also revealed that while the MBA student was hiding in Maharashtra, he allegedly attempted occult rituals claiming he wanted to apologise to the victim’s spirit, though he later denied this.

He remains in police custody as further investigation continues.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh Horror: Neighbour Rapes, Kills 7-Year-Old, Hides Body In Drum At Home

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 2:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: crime newshome-hero-pos-6latest newsregional news

RELATED News

22-Year-Old NCC Student Raped by TTE on Moving Train in UP’s Deoria, Flees After Reaching Station; GRP Launches Manhunt

Who Was Pratyusha? After 23 Years, SC Rules Out Murder Of Telugu Actress That Left Tollywood In Shock, Convicts Boyfriend- What Exactly Happened?

Chhattisgarh Tragedy: Couple Dies By Suicide After Their 21-Year-Old Son’s Death In Road Accident, Four-Page Suicide Note, Video Message Recovered

Who Is Piyush Dhamnodiya? MBA Student Accused Of Killing His 24-Year-Old Girlfriend In Indore, Attempted To Summon Her Spirit; Police Reveal Chilling Details

‘Vijay Should Come Out Of Trisha’s Home’: Tamil Nadu BJP Chief’s Swipe At TVK Leader Sparks Fresh Row; Leo Actress Calls His Remark ‘Inappropriate’

LATEST NEWS

‘He’s Nowhere Close To…’: Babar Azam Under Fire As Virat Kohli Comparison Called ‘Unfair’

CTET 2026 Answer Key: How To Check Response Sheet, Raise Objections, At ctet.nic.in, Challenge Fee And Other Key Details Here

Vivo X300 FE To Debut Soon In India After Appearing On Geekbench: From Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset To Minimalist Colours, Check All Specs And Features

IND vs NED Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Where to Watch India vs Netherlands Match 36 in India, UK and USA Online?

Adani Ports & SEZ and Port Of Marseille Fos Sign Strategic IMEC Partnership To Strengthen India–Europe Trade Connectivity

Stock Market Today: Bank Nifty Nears Record, Banking Stocks Rally On Corporate Lending and Credit Growth; Nifty50 Faces Headwinds

Cruel Summer For Pakistan After March 31? India Plans To Halt Ravi River Flow As Shahpur Kandi Dam Nears Completion

After 19-Minute 34-Second Viral MMS, Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Leaked Obscene Video Sparks Uproar In Bangladesh? — Here’s What We Know

Salim Khan – Javed Akhtar Split: What Really Broke Bollywood’s Most Powerful Writing Duo Of Sholay?

CBSE 12th Exams 2026: Physical Education Paper Review, Student Feedback And Question Paper PDF

All Smiles, No Remorse: Indore Man Urges Media To “Drop The Topic” After Buthchering Girlfriend To Death, Raping Her Corpse

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

All Smiles, No Remorse: Indore Man Urges Media To “Drop The Topic” After Buthchering Girlfriend To Death, Raping Her Corpse

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

All Smiles, No Remorse: Indore Man Urges Media To “Drop The Topic” After Buthchering Girlfriend To Death, Raping Her Corpse
All Smiles, No Remorse: Indore Man Urges Media To “Drop The Topic” After Buthchering Girlfriend To Death, Raping Her Corpse
All Smiles, No Remorse: Indore Man Urges Media To “Drop The Topic” After Buthchering Girlfriend To Death, Raping Her Corpse
All Smiles, No Remorse: Indore Man Urges Media To “Drop The Topic” After Buthchering Girlfriend To Death, Raping Her Corpse

QUICK LINKS