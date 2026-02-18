All Smiles, No Remorse: Indore Man Urges Media To “Drop The Topic” After Buthchering Girlfriend To Death, Raping Her Corpse

A 24-year-old MBA student was found murdered inside her rented room in Indore which has sent shockwaves across the city. The accused was identified as her boyfriend Piyush Dhanotiya who allegedly strangled her, stabbed her, and then fled to Mumbai.

The young woman had been in a relationship for nearly a year with Piyush Dhanotiya, also an MBA student and a native of Mandsaur. According to police, the two had discussed marriage, but there were disagreements and pressure from their families. Investigators believe tension had been building for weeks, mainly over the accused’s suspicion and jealousy about her conversations with other male friends.

MBA students’ Relationship Turned Deadly

As per reports, the victim left home on February 10 and told her family that she was going to attend a birthday party. Later that night, at around 11 pm, a disturbing message was sent from her phone which read “Tell Papa she won’t be returning home.” After that, her phone was switched off. Her family tried repeatedly to contact her but got no response.

Days later, neighbours in the Dwarkapuri area complained of a strong foul smell coming from her rented room. Reports say that, when police forced the door open, they found a horrifying scene. The victim’s body was lying on the bed. Her hands were tied. A T-shirt had been shoved into her mouth and sealed with tape. Police said she was strangled with a rope. When the accused suspected she might still be alive, the MBA student allegedly stabbed her in the chest.

Investigators recovered several items used in the crime, including the rope used in the strangulation and a knife bearing fingerprints. Shockingly, police said that after killing her, the MBA student allegedly used her phone to send obscene photos and videos to some of her contacts. Several reports said that the accused allegedly raped the corpse of the victim.

Escape To Mumbai And Arrest

After committing the crime, Piyush fled to Mumbai. During his escape, he kept changing locations and even threw the victim’s phone from a moving train to destroy evidence. He was eventually traced and arrested from Andheri after police tracked a newly activated SIM card, according to reports.

Even after his arrest, his behaviour raised eyebrows. During a crime scene reconstruction in Indore, when reporters asked why he committed the murder, the MBA student replied coldly, “Time aayega tab sabko achhe se karan bataunga.” When pressed further, he added, “Chhodo na, jo ho gaya so ho gaya, Kya karoge jaankar?”, as per reports.

Police sources also revealed that while the MBA student was hiding in Maharashtra, he allegedly attempted occult rituals claiming he wanted to apologise to the victim’s spirit, though he later denied this.

He remains in police custody as further investigation continues.

