LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Google Pixel 10a Sachin Meena biker arrested Delhi police Nissan IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Google Pixel 10a Sachin Meena biker arrested Delhi police Nissan IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Google Pixel 10a Sachin Meena biker arrested Delhi police Nissan IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Google Pixel 10a Sachin Meena biker arrested Delhi police Nissan IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Google Pixel 10a Sachin Meena biker arrested Delhi police Nissan IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Google Pixel 10a Sachin Meena biker arrested Delhi police Nissan IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Google Pixel 10a Sachin Meena biker arrested Delhi police Nissan IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Google Pixel 10a Sachin Meena biker arrested Delhi police Nissan IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Andhra Pradesh Horror: Neighbour Rapes, Kills 7-Year-Old, Hides Body In Drum At Home

Andhra Pradesh Horror: Neighbour Rapes, Kills 7-Year-Old, Hides Body In Drum At Home

Andhra Pradesh Horror: Neighbour Rapes, Kills 7-Year-Old, Hides Body In Drum At Home: The police officers have also officially filed a suit with charges of rape and murder, and appropriate provisions of the Protection of Children Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Andhra Pradesh Horror:  Neighbour Rapes, Kills 7-Year-Old, Hides Body In Drum At Home (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Andhra Pradesh Horror:  Neighbour Rapes, Kills 7-Year-Old, Hides Body In Drum At Home (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 18, 2026 11:21:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Andhra Pradesh Horror: Neighbour Rapes, Kills 7-Year-Old, Hides Body In Drum At Home

In Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh a neighborhood in India, a seven-year-old girl was raped and murderously killed by her neighbor which shocked the local community. The victim disappeared on Monday afternoon and her family filed a formal complaint. After a quick inspection with the help of a CCTV video, the police found the body of the girl hidden in a drum at the house of the suspect who lived directly opposite the home of the victim. Kurnool Range DIG K. Praveen showed that the cause of death was drowning, and medical evidence showed that there were signs of sexual assault.

Andhra Pradesh Horror: Neighbour Rapes, Kills 7-Year-Old, Hides Body In Drum At Home

This finding of the crime resulted in instant and high levels of volatility in the neighborhood. A huge number of people formed an assembly outside the house of the accused demanding justice and legal action to be taken. The government said that these events were further aggravated by people who apparently had political interests to play and incited the mob, to the point of people in the grieving family being attacked. To ensure that the situation did not intensify to the level of more violence, a high level of police force was sent to the scene to ensure that law and order was observed and prevention of any damage to the scene.

The police officers have also officially filed a suit with charges of rape and murder, and appropriate provisions of the Protection of Children Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Though other forces are still in the area to maintain peace, investigation goes on since forensic teams are handling the evidence. People are at high alert since the authorities are trying to make sure that the prosecution is effective and that they are able to assist the family of the victim through this shattering period.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: 22-Year-Old NCC Student Raped by TTE on Moving Train in UP’s Deoria, Flees After Reaching Station; GRP Launches Manhunt

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 11:21 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Andhra Pradesh RapeAndhra Pradesh Rape 7 year oldAndhra Pradesh Rape 7 year old newsAndhra Pradesh Rape 7 year old updatesAndhra Pradesh Rape news

RELATED News

Who Was Pratyusha? After 23 Years, SC Rules Out Murder Of Telugu Actress That Left Tollywood In Shock, Convicts Boyfriend- What Exactly Happened?

Chhattisgarh Tragedy: Couple Dies By Suicide After Their 21-Year-Old Son’s Death In Road Accident, Four-Page Suicide Note, Video Message Recovered

Who Is Piyush Dhamnodiya? MBA Student Accused Of Killing His 24-Year-Old Girlfriend In Indore, Attempted To Summon Her Spirit; Police Reveal Chilling Details

‘Vijay Should Come Out Of Trisha’s Home’: Tamil Nadu BJP Chief’s Swipe At TVK Leader Sparks Fresh Row; Leo Actress Calls His Remark ‘Inappropriate’

UP Gang Rape Case: Female Dancer From Azamgarh Allegedly Assaulted In Bhojpur, Three accused Arrested

LATEST NEWS

Andhra Pradesh Horror: Neighbour Rapes, Kills 7-Year-Old, Hides Body In Drum At Home

Who Is Martha Stewart? Know About This Popular TV Host’s Most Prized Flower Which Is 50 Years Old

GIFT City’s First IPO Set For March: XED Executive Development Files RHP To Raise $12 Million, Bringing Global Executive Education To Investors

Is Vanuatu A Country? Why Supreme Court Questioned Its Existence And Compared It To Kailasa During Bail Hearing

Google Pixel 10a Launch: Tensor G4 Chipset, 7-Year OS Updates, And 45W Fast Charging, Check Price And Specs Of Google’s ‘Most’ Affordable Phone

Who Is Seema Haider? Pakistan Woman, Famous Sachin Meena’s Wife Back In Spotlight After Giving Birth To 6th Child

PAK vs NAM Live Stream: When, Where And How To Watch Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

Biker Opens Doors Of Cars And Buses On Busy Road To Make Reels; Delhi Police Take Action After Public Outrage | WATCH Viral Video

Nissan Launches New Gravite With 3-Row Seating, Clean Interior, Premium Features At Budget Price — Check Specs, Mileage, Safety & What Makes It A Family Game-Changer

Did India Strike Pakistan’s Secret Nuclear Hub At Kirana Hills During Operation Sindoor? Analyst Shares New ‘Unmistakable Evidence’

Andhra Pradesh Horror: Neighbour Rapes, Kills 7-Year-Old, Hides Body In Drum At Home

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Andhra Pradesh Horror: Neighbour Rapes, Kills 7-Year-Old, Hides Body In Drum At Home

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Andhra Pradesh Horror: Neighbour Rapes, Kills 7-Year-Old, Hides Body In Drum At Home
Andhra Pradesh Horror: Neighbour Rapes, Kills 7-Year-Old, Hides Body In Drum At Home
Andhra Pradesh Horror: Neighbour Rapes, Kills 7-Year-Old, Hides Body In Drum At Home
Andhra Pradesh Horror: Neighbour Rapes, Kills 7-Year-Old, Hides Body In Drum At Home

QUICK LINKS