In Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh a neighborhood in India, a seven-year-old girl was raped and murderously killed by her neighbor which shocked the local community. The victim disappeared on Monday afternoon and her family filed a formal complaint. After a quick inspection with the help of a CCTV video, the police found the body of the girl hidden in a drum at the house of the suspect who lived directly opposite the home of the victim. Kurnool Range DIG K. Praveen showed that the cause of death was drowning, and medical evidence showed that there were signs of sexual assault.

Andhra Pradesh Horror: Neighbour Rapes, Kills 7-Year-Old, Hides Body In Drum At Home

This finding of the crime resulted in instant and high levels of volatility in the neighborhood. A huge number of people formed an assembly outside the house of the accused demanding justice and legal action to be taken. The government said that these events were further aggravated by people who apparently had political interests to play and incited the mob, to the point of people in the grieving family being attacked. To ensure that the situation did not intensify to the level of more violence, a high level of police force was sent to the scene to ensure that law and order was observed and prevention of any damage to the scene.

The police officers have also officially filed a suit with charges of rape and murder, and appropriate provisions of the Protection of Children Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Though other forces are still in the area to maintain peace, investigation goes on since forensic teams are handling the evidence. People are at high alert since the authorities are trying to make sure that the prosecution is effective and that they are able to assist the family of the victim through this shattering period.

Also Read: 22-Year-Old NCC Student Raped by TTE on Moving Train in UP’s Deoria, Flees After Reaching Station; GRP Launches Manhunt