Home > Regionals > 22-Year-Old NCC Student Raped by TTE on Moving Train in UP's Deoria, Flees After Reaching Station; GRP Launches Manhunt

22-Year-Old NCC Student Raped by TTE on Moving Train in UP's Deoria, Flees After Reaching Station; GRP Launches Manhunt

A 22-year-old NCC student was allegedly raped by a TTE aboard a moving train in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district, triggering outrage and a massive police search. The accused railway official reportedly fled after the train reached Deoria station, evading immediate arrest.

22-Year-Old NCC Student Raped by TTE on Moving Train in UP’s Deoria. Photo: Gemini
22-Year-Old NCC Student Raped by TTE on Moving Train in UP's Deoria. Photo: Gemini

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 18, 2026 01:38:23 IST

22-Year-Old NCC Student Raped by TTE on Moving Train in UP’s Deoria, Flees After Reaching Station; GRP Launches Manhunt

A 22-year-old NCC student was allegedly raped by a TTE aboard a moving train in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district, triggering outrage and a massive police search. The accused railway official reportedly fled after the train reached Deoria station, evading immediate arrest. 

Government Railway Police (GRP) have launched a manhunt and formed multiple teams to track him down as the investigation continues. 

What Really Happened? 

According to reports, the victim was travelling on the Gorakhpur-Ahmedabad Express without a ticket when a TTE allegedly threatened her with legal action. She claimed he then took her to a first-class cabin, where he raped her. 

Reports state that the 22-year-old woman, originally from Mau, resides in a rented accommodation in Gorakhpur. On Sunday, around 5 pm, she boarded a train bound for Gorakhpur after appearing for her NCC ‘C’ certificate examination. 

Owing to the heavy rush at the station, she was unable to purchase a ticket and boarded the train without one. 

She alleged that the TTE threatened her with action for travelling ticketless, initially assured her of arranging a seat, and then took her to a first AC cabin where he raped her. 

The victim claimed that when she resisted, he intimidated her further. She later managed to escape from the cabin and contacted the police by dialing 112 to report the incident. 

GRP Launches Manhunt For TTE

Following the allegations, the railway administration has suspended the TTE. GRP teams from Gorakhpur and Deoria have been deployed to apprehend the accused, who remains absconding. Authorities are reportedly considering announcing a reward for information leading to his arrest. Sources say the accused is a native of Patna, Bihar. 

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 1:38 AM IST
22-Year-Old NCC Student Raped by TTE on Moving Train in UP’s Deoria, Flees After Reaching Station; GRP Launches Manhunt

