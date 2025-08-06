Fire Breaks Out At The Medical College And Hospital Kolkata’s Campus

Fire at Kolkata hospital campus: A devastating incident has been reported in Kolkata, according to PTI. On August 6, 2025, Wednesday, a fire broke out on the campus of the Medical College and Hospital Kolkata. The officials said that the minor fire was spotted at the garbage dump near the Green Building of the facility at College Street around 1 pm. According to the officials, prima facie, they said it is believed to have been caused by burning cigarette stubs. They added that two fire engines managed to extinguish the flames in 30 minutes. According to the officials, there was no report of any casualty in the fire. However, the incident, led to a panic at the hospital.

Similar incident happened in 2024 in Kolkata

According to The Hindu, a similar incident happened at one of the hospital’s premises, on October 18, 2024. As stated in the publication, a major fire had erupted at Sealdah ESI Hospital in Kolkata on Friday (October 18, 2024) morning. Due to this incident, 80 patients had to be shifted at other health facilities. The fire had erupted at the ground floor of the hospital at about 5 am. To douse the fire, ten fire dousers had to be used. Around 50 patients were shifted to the Maniktala ESI Hospital. Some of the patients, also, returned to home after the fire.

How to save yourself in case of fire?

In a hospital fire, people should prioritize safety by following the steps of rescuing themselves first and then the others. They should also raise an alarm, evacuate and try their best to extinguish the fire. If it’s a small fire, people can try to extinguish it using a fire extinguisher. If the fire is large or people can’t extinguish it, they should immediately safely leave the premises. They should also close the doors to contain the fire and alert others.

