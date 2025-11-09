LIVE TV
Kolkata Horror: 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Near Railway Drain In Hooghly District

An FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been filed concerning the case. The case is of great agony for the parents as they had been living in very temporary and hard conditions ever since their house was lost.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 9, 2025 09:10:43 IST

A four year old child is claimed to have been kidnapped when she was with her grandmother under a mosquito net in a railway shed at Tarakeswar, a district in the Hooghly area near Kolkata, during the last hours of Friday night.

The family explained the whole scenario of how the net was cut and the girl was taken without making any noise, and then the girl was found next to the railway shed in a pool of blood, close to a high drain. The old woman told she had no sign whatsoever when the child was captured, ‘She was right beside me. At around 4 am, someone took her. I didn’t even realize she was gone. They sliced the mosquito net and took her. She was found stripped.’ The little one is currently very critically ill in Tarakeswar Gramin Hospital where doctors are working on her to save her from the brutal attack injuries. An FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been filed concerning the case. The case is of great agony for the parents as they had been living in very temporary and hard conditions ever since their house was lost and claimed that ‘we are living on the streets because our houses have been pulled down’.

Opposition Leaders Reacting To The Kolkata Horror: 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Near Railway Drain In Hooghly District

The shocking crime has incited a political movement in Bengal. The leaders of the opposition have been very vocal in their criticism of the Mamata Banerjee government for allowing such an incident to occur, claiming that it was the government’s fault not to file an FIR promptly and overlook the law and order situation. Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari accused the police of ‘concealing the crime’ while portraying the government as having an ‘illusory law and order image.’ Besides the severity of the rape case, the aspect that migrant and marginalized communities in the area face bigger threats was also highlighted.

Also Read: Mother And 8-Year-Old Daughter Found Murdered In Rajasthan Home, Police Probe Chilling Robbery

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 9:10 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
