Home > India > KTR Slams Congress Over Alleged Sale Of Group-I Posts

KTR Slams Congress Over Alleged Sale Of Group-I Posts

BRS leader KTR accused the Telangana Congress government of large-scale corruption in Group-I recruitment, alleging jobs were sold for crores. He demanded a judicial probe, reconducting exams, and a special Assembly session to ensure justice for unemployed youth.

KTR slams Telangana Congress over alleged job-for-sale scam (Photo: ANI)
KTR slams Telangana Congress over alleged job-for-sale scam (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Edited By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: September 11, 2025 12:52:12 IST

BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday came down heavily on the Congress government, alleging large-scale corruption in the recently held Group-I recruitment process. He accused the ruling party of “selling jobs in the open market” and betraying the hopes of lakhs of unemployed youth in Telangana.

KTR said that serious allegations were surfacing from aspirants, who claimed that crores of rupees were collected in exchange for posts. “The Congress government has auctioned off jobs, shattering the dreams of students who spent years preparing for competitive examinations with their parents’ hard-earned money,” he charged.

Referring to the Telangana High Court’s earlier intervention, KTR demanded that the preliminary examination be reconducted in a transparent manner, leaving no room for malpractice. He also called for the constitution of a judicial commission to probe what he described as the “sale of government jobs.”

The BRS leader further sought a special session of the Assembly to deliberate on the issue, stressing that accountability must be fixed on ministers and even the Chief Minister’s Office. “Only a judicial probe can expose those behind this scam and ensure justice for unemployed youth,” he said.

KTR launched a sharp attack on the Congress leadership, accusing it of incompetence and greed. “By selling jobs, this government has slit the throats of the unemployed,” he remarked. He warned that the youth of Telangana would not forgive such betrayal.

Contrasting the current crisis with the BRS tenure, KTR claimed that recruitment during his party’s rule was conducted in a transparent and credible manner. “Today, the Congress has turned recruitment into a business venture, collecting crores of rupees from desperate job seekers,” he alleged.

Finally, KTR reminded the Congress of its pre-poll promise to provide two lakh jobs within one year of coming to power. He demanded that the government place a concrete roadmap before the people and stop deceiving the youth with empty assurances.

ALSO READ: I Repeat, The Formula-E case Is A Bogus Case, Ready For Lie Detector Test On Live TV: KTR

Tags: BRSktrTelangana Congress

