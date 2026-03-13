LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute
LIVE TV
Home > India > Ladli Behna Yojana 34th Installment Out Today: Here’s How Women Can Check If ₹1500 Has Been Received- Check Your Status Here

Ladli Behna Yojana 34th Installment Out Today: Here’s How Women Can Check If ₹1500 Has Been Received- Check Your Status Here

Ladli Behna Yojana 34th installment released today. ₹1500 credited to 1.25 crore women in Madhya Pradesh. Check your payment status online.

Ladli Behna Yojana 34th installment released today. (Photo: Canva)
Ladli Behna Yojana 34th installment released today. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 13, 2026 16:38:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ladli Behna Yojana 34th Installment Out Today: Here’s How Women Can Check If ₹1500 Has Been Received- Check Your Status Here

The Ladli Behna Yojana 34th installment is set to be released today, bringing relief and financial support to nearly 1.25 crore women beneficiaries across Madhya Pradesh. Under the flagship welfare scheme of the state government, eligible women will receive ₹1,500 directly in their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The installment will be transferred by Mohan Yadav, who will release the funds from Bhitarwar in Gwalior. As part of the event, the chief minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 54 development projects worth around ₹122 crore in the district.

According to officials, the state government will transfer ₹1,836 crore to women beneficiaries under the scheme. The payment is expected to be credited to the bank accounts of eligible women on March 13, 2026, continuing the government’s monthly financial assistance programme aimed at strengthening women’s financial independence.

You Might Be Interested In

The 33rd installment of the scheme was released on February 14, 2026. While the payment earlier used to be credited on the 7th of every month, the schedule was later shifted to after the 10th of the month, which is why the March installment is being released today.

What is Ladli Behna Yojana?

The Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana is a flagship welfare initiative launched by the Government of Madhya Pradesh on March 5, 2023. The scheme aims to provide regular financial assistance to women and strengthen their economic independence and decision-making power within families.

Initially, the scheme provided ₹1,000 per month to eligible women. The amount was later increased to ₹1,250, and currently beneficiaries receive ₹1,500 every month directly in their bank accounts.

The scheme covers married women aged between 21 and 60 years, including widows, divorced women, and abandoned women who meet the eligibility criteria set by the state government.

Eligibility Criteria for Ladli Behna Yojana

To receive benefits under the scheme, women must meet certain conditions:

  • The applicant must be a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

  • The woman must be married, although widowed, divorced, or abandoned women are also eligible.

  • The age limit is between 21 and 60 years.

  • The annual family income should generally be below ₹2.5 lakh.

  • The family should not include an income taxpayer.

  • The applicant must have a bank account linked with Aadhaar.

Officials have also made e-KYC mandatory, and failure to complete it could lead to delays or suspension of the installment.

How to Check Ladli Behna Yojana Payment Status

Women beneficiaries can easily check whether the ₹1,500 installment has been credited by following these steps:

  1. Visit the official website: https://cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in/

  2. Click on the “Application & Payment Status” option.

  3. Enter your Samagra ID or Application Number.

  4. Fill in the required OTP verification.

  5. The screen will display the beneficiary and payment status.

Beneficiaries usually also receive an SMS notification once the money is credited to their bank account.

Total Funds and Future Plans

So far, the Madhya Pradesh government has transferred more than ₹52,304 crore to women under the scheme. In the 2026–27 state budget, around ₹23,882 crore has been allocated to continue the programme.

There have also been discussions about increasing the monthly assistance to ₹3,000 in the future, although no official timeline has been announced yet.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the third phase of the scheme may soon begin, which could include around 18 lakh additional women who were left out in earlier phases.

Women who want to confirm their payment or check their eligibility can visit the official Ladli Behna Yojana portal and verify their status online.

ALSO READ: ‘Boycott America, Israel’: Massive Protest Erupts at Lucknow’s Bara Imambara After Jumma Namaz Over Iran Conflict; Security Tightened Across UP

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 4:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ladli Behna YojanaLadli Behna Yojana 34th installmentLadli Behna Yojana March 2026 paymentLadli Behna Yojana money

RELATED News

‘Laapataa Ladies’ In Real Life? Newly-Wed Woman Flees From A Bus Stand After Sending Husband To Buy Pakoras In Uttar Pradesh, Cops Review CCTV Footage For Hints

Is Kumbh Mela Viral Girl Monalisa A Minor? Fresh Row Erupts After Her Wedding With Muslim Man Farman Khan

NXT Summit 2026: Former NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly Praises India’s Space Ambitions, Says ‘India Was Doing Orbital Mechanics Since Aryabhata’

‘Huge Service To Society’: At NXT Summit 2026, Union Minister Jitendra Singh Applauds NaMo Shakti Rath, Praises Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma For Massive Breast Cancer Screening Mission

NXT Summit 2026: Scott Morrison Praises Trump Leadership Amid US-Iran War As New World Order Takes Centerstage

LATEST NEWS

Mohammad Amir Slammed Gautam Gambhir For Targetting Virat Kohli With ‘Personal Milestones’ Remark

Ladli Behna Yojana 34th Installment Out Today: Here’s How Women Can Check If ₹1500 Has Been Received- Check Your Status Here

2026 Asus Zenbook Duo: 14-Inch Dual Screen, Intel Core Ultra X9 Chipset And 99Wh Battery—Check All Specs And Price

‘Abrar Was Priority’ – Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Leeds Respond to Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed’s Signing Backlash — The Hundred Auction 2026

India ODI World Cup Squad 2027: Social Media Divided Over KL Rahul’s Place After Sanju Samson’s Heroics In T20 World Cup 2026

When Is Cocktail 2 Releasing? Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon’s Newly Announced Romance Drama First Teaser To Debut With Dhurandhar 2

PM Narendra Modi To Headline NXT Summit 2026 Today: To Inaugurate Bharat Progress Report, Address Global Leaders From 40 Countries

Is Mukena Pink Video A Viral MMS Or Clickbait Trap? Think Twice Before Opening The Link, Or Else You Could Be In Serious Trouble- Check Shocking Details

NTA NCET 2026 Form Correction Begins at exams.nta.ac.in/NCET Check How to Make Corrections Here

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Breaks Silence On Kavya Maran-Owned SunRisers Leeds Buying Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed In The Hundred Auction

Ladli Behna Yojana 34th Installment Out Today: Here’s How Women Can Check If ₹1500 Has Been Received- Check Your Status Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ladli Behna Yojana 34th Installment Out Today: Here’s How Women Can Check If ₹1500 Has Been Received- Check Your Status Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ladli Behna Yojana 34th Installment Out Today: Here’s How Women Can Check If ₹1500 Has Been Received- Check Your Status Here
Ladli Behna Yojana 34th Installment Out Today: Here’s How Women Can Check If ₹1500 Has Been Received- Check Your Status Here
Ladli Behna Yojana 34th Installment Out Today: Here’s How Women Can Check If ₹1500 Has Been Received- Check Your Status Here
Ladli Behna Yojana 34th Installment Out Today: Here’s How Women Can Check If ₹1500 Has Been Received- Check Your Status Here

QUICK LINKS