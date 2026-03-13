Ladli Behna Yojana 34th Installment Out Today: Here’s How Women Can Check If ₹1500 Has Been Received- Check Your Status Here

The Ladli Behna Yojana 34th installment is set to be released today, bringing relief and financial support to nearly 1.25 crore women beneficiaries across Madhya Pradesh. Under the flagship welfare scheme of the state government, eligible women will receive ₹1,500 directly in their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The installment will be transferred by Mohan Yadav, who will release the funds from Bhitarwar in Gwalior. As part of the event, the chief minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 54 development projects worth around ₹122 crore in the district.

According to officials, the state government will transfer ₹1,836 crore to women beneficiaries under the scheme. The payment is expected to be credited to the bank accounts of eligible women on March 13, 2026, continuing the government’s monthly financial assistance programme aimed at strengthening women’s financial independence.

The 33rd installment of the scheme was released on February 14, 2026. While the payment earlier used to be credited on the 7th of every month, the schedule was later shifted to after the 10th of the month, which is why the March installment is being released today.

What is Ladli Behna Yojana?

The Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana is a flagship welfare initiative launched by the Government of Madhya Pradesh on March 5, 2023. The scheme aims to provide regular financial assistance to women and strengthen their economic independence and decision-making power within families.

Initially, the scheme provided ₹1,000 per month to eligible women. The amount was later increased to ₹1,250, and currently beneficiaries receive ₹1,500 every month directly in their bank accounts.

The scheme covers married women aged between 21 and 60 years, including widows, divorced women, and abandoned women who meet the eligibility criteria set by the state government.

Eligibility Criteria for Ladli Behna Yojana

To receive benefits under the scheme, women must meet certain conditions:

The applicant must be a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

The woman must be married, although widowed, divorced, or abandoned women are also eligible.

The age limit is between 21 and 60 years.

The annual family income should generally be below ₹2.5 lakh.

The family should not include an income taxpayer.

The applicant must have a bank account linked with Aadhaar.

Officials have also made e-KYC mandatory, and failure to complete it could lead to delays or suspension of the installment.

How to Check Ladli Behna Yojana Payment Status

Women beneficiaries can easily check whether the ₹1,500 installment has been credited by following these steps:

Visit the official website: https://cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in/ Click on the “Application & Payment Status” option. Enter your Samagra ID or Application Number. Fill in the required OTP verification. The screen will display the beneficiary and payment status.

Beneficiaries usually also receive an SMS notification once the money is credited to their bank account.

Total Funds and Future Plans

So far, the Madhya Pradesh government has transferred more than ₹52,304 crore to women under the scheme. In the 2026–27 state budget, around ₹23,882 crore has been allocated to continue the programme.

There have also been discussions about increasing the monthly assistance to ₹3,000 in the future, although no official timeline has been announced yet.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the third phase of the scheme may soon begin, which could include around 18 lakh additional women who were left out in earlier phases.

Women who want to confirm their payment or check their eligibility can visit the official Ladli Behna Yojana portal and verify their status online.

