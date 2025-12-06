‘Like The Nirbhaya Case, 15–17-Year-Olds Are Getting Involved In Heinous Crimes’: Manoj Tiwari To Propose Lowering Juvenile Age To 14

Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said he will move a Private Member’s Bill in the Lok Sabha to reduce the juvenile age under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 from 18 to 14 for prosecution in heinous crimes. He said children up to 17 years are currently treated as juveniles, but he has observed several cases where teenagers aged 15 to 17 were involved in serious offences.

He referred to the Nirbhaya case and other recent incidents to support the proposal. He said the law must address situations where minors repeatedly commit violent crimes.

Tiwari Cites Examples of Repeat Offenders

Manoj Tiwari said he had seen cases where minors committed multiple murders and still remained within the protection of juvenile laws. He said one such minor went to a correction home, returned, and committed another murder. He said such incidents require urgent consideration, and after detailed thinking, he decided to introduce the proposal.

He added that he chooses only important issues for private bills, and he wants stricter action against minors who commit serious crimes so they cannot escape punishment because of their age.

Recent Gurugram Case Involving a 17-Year-Old

In November, a 17-year-old student in Gurugram allegedly shot his schoolmate using his father’s licensed pistol. Police detained the accused student and his friend, both juveniles, within hours of the incident. The shooting created concern about increasing violent behaviour among schoolchildren.

Investigators found that the minors carried out the attack after an argument. Police said the weapon used in the crime belonged to the accused student’s father and was taken without permission. The case added to recent discussions on juvenile involvement in violent offences across several states.

In October, Delhi Police arrested three juveniles wanted in an attempted murder case in Patel Nagar. The incident occurred on October 10, when members of a local gang attacked a rival group member with a knife.

The victim received serious injuries during the attack. Police said they received information about the assault at a shop in Baljeet Nagar. The investigating team reached the spot and found that a fight broke out among a group of boys, leading to the stabbing. The injured person was taken to the hospital, where he was declared unfit to give a statement.

