Home > India > {LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today 23.10.2025: Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bodoland Lottery Result Today is Out for 23 October 2025: The Bodoland State Lottery Result 2025 has been officially released by the Bodoland Lottery Department. Individuals who purchased tickets for the 2025 Bodoland Lottery can use this information to check their results. Operated under the Assam State Government, the Bodoland Lottery is a part of the larger Assam Lottery system. The lottery is conducted three times daily, with draws held at 3 PM. Each day, a large number of participants try their luck in this popular lottery. This update is especially important for current participants and those interested in understanding how the results are published. Each ticket costs Rs. 2.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: October 23, 2025 10:44:03 IST

Bodoland Lottery Result October 23, 2025 LIVE Updates: As a part of the Assam Lottery, it is properly taken care of by the Government of Assam. The draws are daily and start at 3 PM, with three heats daily. The Bodoland Department of Lottery has now issued its results for the year 2025. If you have bought tickets for the Bodoland Department of Lottery, you may now check your results. This lottery is widely participated in. This news regards the update of the Bodoland Lottery and the results, and therefore is important for participants or ticket holders, as well as spectators.

Results for all the series of the Bodoland Lottery have been officially announced.

The Bodoland Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Bodoland Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

 

The results below are declared for all the series: 

KUMARAN SERIES Dr No:30, VISHNU SERIES Dr No:30, SWARNALAXMI SERIES Dr No:30, LION SERIES Dr No:30, DEAR SERIES Dr No:30, THANGAM SERIES Dr No:30, ABBLE SERIES Dr No:30, NALLANERAM SERIES Dr No:30, FUTURE SERIES Dr No:30, KUIL SERIES Dr No:30, ROSA SERIES Dr No:30

TO BE DECLARED SOON

DISCLAIMER- Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Bodoland Lottery website before claiming any prize

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 10:44 AM IST
