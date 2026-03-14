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Home > India > LPG Relief: Iran Allows 2 Indian Vessels Carrying Gas Equal To 60 Lakh Cylinders Through Strait Of Hormuz | What It Means For India

LPG Relief: Iran Allows 2 Indian Vessels Carrying Gas Equal To 60 Lakh Cylinders Through Strait Of Hormuz | What It Means For India

Iran allowed two Indian LPG carriers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz amid the blockade, bringing relief to India’s ongoing gas shortage.

Representative image (IMAGE: X)
Representative image (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Kamal Kumar
Published: March 14, 2026 08:45:32 IST

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LPG Relief: Iran Allows 2 Indian Vessels Carrying Gas Equal To 60 Lakh Cylinders Through Strait Of Hormuz | What It Means For India

Iran has allowed two Indian-flagged Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) carriers to pass through the heavily guarded Strait of Hormuz amid the IRGC blockade in the region.

This rare exception by Iran comes as households and businesses across India continue to face an acute shortage of gas supply, hampering day-to-day life.

According to a report, the two vessels, Nanda Devi and Shivalik, were allowed through the narrow sea passage controlled by the Iranian military under escort from the Indian Navy.

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60 Lakh Domestic Cylinders Worth Of Supply

According to a CNN report, Indian vessel Shivalik cleared the strait with 40,000 tonnes of LPG, bringing much-needed relief during the ongoing LPG crisis.

Another carrier, Nanda Devi, has also been carrying a similar amount of crucial fuel gas, which is used by households and businesses in the country as the main cooking fuel.

As per estimates, each of the vessels is carrying around 30 lakh domestic (14.2 kg) cylinders worth of gas supply. The total refills can be around 60 lakh for both vessels, marking a significant ease amid the current shortage.

LPG Shortage Persists:

During the ongoing West Asia crisis, the LPG supply has taken a hit, and the black market has been revitalised, making it hard for consumers to sustainably get the supply.

Earlier, addressing the NXT Summit 2026, Prime Minister Modi had warned people against creating panic and warned them of action.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that the Indian government has effectively “traded away” to the United States the authority to decide its ties with various oil suppliers.

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri described the situation as an “unprecedented” crisis, but assured that the country was not facing any shortage of petrol or diesel.

He said the panic surrounding LPG supplies was largely the result of “consumer anxiety” rather than an actual supply shortfall.

First published on: Mar 14, 2026 8:45 AM IST
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LPG Relief: Iran Allows 2 Indian Vessels Carrying Gas Equal To 60 Lakh Cylinders Through Strait Of Hormuz | What It Means For India
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LPG Relief: Iran Allows 2 Indian Vessels Carrying Gas Equal To 60 Lakh Cylinders Through Strait Of Hormuz | What It Means For India
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