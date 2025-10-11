LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu China news emmanuel macron trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu China news emmanuel macron trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu China news emmanuel macron trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu China news emmanuel macron trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu China news emmanuel macron trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu China news emmanuel macron trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu China news emmanuel macron trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu China news emmanuel macron trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee
LIVE TV
Home > India > Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Pays Tribute to Bravehearts in Kokernag Operation

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Pays Tribute to Bravehearts in Kokernag Operation

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid tribute to two para special forces soldiers who died from hypothermia during a high-altitude counter-terror operation in South Kashmir, honoring their supreme sacrifice.

Photo source Indian Army
Photo source Indian Army

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Edited By: Ashiq Mir
Last updated: October 11, 2025 09:14:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Pays Tribute to Bravehearts in Kokernag Operation

Srinagar, Oct 11: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha, on Friday paid rich tributes to two Army personnel who lost their lives during a counter-terror operation in the higher reaches of Kokernag in South Kashmir. He laid a wreath and honoured the supreme sacrifice of Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh and Lance Naik Sujay Ghosh, both of whom succumbed while braving extreme weather during an anti-terror mission in the Kishtwar Range.

The two soldiers, from an elite para special forces unit, went missing during the course of a high-altitude search operation launched earlier this week after inputs about terrorist movement in the forested areas. Their bodies were recovered after days of extensive search operations conducted jointly by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police. Preliminary findings suggest the troopers may have died due to hypothermia triggered by heavy snowfall and sub-zero temperatures.

“I salute the supreme sacrifice of our Army Bravehearts Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh and Lance Naik Sujay Ghosh. The nation shall remain forever grateful to their exemplary valour and selfless service. We stand in solidarity with the families of our martyrs in this hour of grief,” the Lieutenant Governor said during the wreath-laying ceremony.

Security forces faced harsh terrain and inclement weather as helicopters, drones, and sniffer dogs were deployed in the days-long search mission. The soldiers’ personal weapons and gear were recovered intact, indicating they were on active duty when tragedy struck.

The loss of these brave soldiers has sent waves of grief across the Valley. Their courage and commitment in the line of duty stand as a reminder of the sacrifices made by armed forces personnel in protecting the nation under the harshest conditions.

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 9:03 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: indian army

RELATED News

‘Misogyny On Indian Soil’: No Woman Journalist Allowed At Taliban Minister Muttaqi’s Delhi Press Conference
Karwa Chauth Celebrations Add A Traditional Glow To Mumbai’s Modern Spirit
Top Pilots’ Body Sounds Alarm, Demands Urgent Grounding Of Air India’s Boeing 787 Fleet, Here’s Why
NHRC Orders Stern Action Against Police For Torturing Tribal Farmer In Nalgonda
Pakistan Exposed, ISPR’s Fake ‘Shivangi Singh Captured’ Claim During Operation Sindoor Falls Flat As Rafale Pilot Earns QFI Badge

LATEST NEWS

Thala 2026? Will MS Dhoni Play In IPL Next Season, CSK Gives Hint!
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Pose For Rare Photo With Indian Couple In Switzerland, Video Goes Viral, Watch
US Government Shutdown: White House Begins Mass Layoffs, Over 4000 Federal Workers Affected
Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour: Truth Behind His East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Kolkata Derby Plans
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Pays Tribute to Bravehearts in Kokernag Operation
Diwali And The Golden Rush: How Modern India Is Changing Gold Buying Traditions With Digital Gold, ETFs, And Sovereign Bonds, No Lockers Needed!
As Gaza Ceasefire Continues, Israel’s Netanyahu Issues Big Warning For Hamas, Says ‘Disarmament Will Be Achieved…’
Guatemala receives first flight from US with third-country migrants
George Clooney pulls from personal experience to play filmstar in 'Jay Kelly'
‘I Did Not Say Then Give It To Me’: Trump Reacts To Not Winning Nobel, Says He Saved Millions Of Lives
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Pays Tribute to Bravehearts in Kokernag Operation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Pays Tribute to Bravehearts in Kokernag Operation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Pays Tribute to Bravehearts in Kokernag Operation
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Pays Tribute to Bravehearts in Kokernag Operation
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Pays Tribute to Bravehearts in Kokernag Operation
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Pays Tribute to Bravehearts in Kokernag Operation

QUICK LINKS