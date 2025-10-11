Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Pays Tribute to Bravehearts in Kokernag Operation

Srinagar, Oct 11: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha, on Friday paid rich tributes to two Army personnel who lost their lives during a counter-terror operation in the higher reaches of Kokernag in South Kashmir. He laid a wreath and honoured the supreme sacrifice of Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh and Lance Naik Sujay Ghosh, both of whom succumbed while braving extreme weather during an anti-terror mission in the Kishtwar Range.

The two soldiers, from an elite para special forces unit, went missing during the course of a high-altitude search operation launched earlier this week after inputs about terrorist movement in the forested areas. Their bodies were recovered after days of extensive search operations conducted jointly by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police. Preliminary findings suggest the troopers may have died due to hypothermia triggered by heavy snowfall and sub-zero temperatures.

“I salute the supreme sacrifice of our Army Bravehearts Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh and Lance Naik Sujay Ghosh. The nation shall remain forever grateful to their exemplary valour and selfless service. We stand in solidarity with the families of our martyrs in this hour of grief,” the Lieutenant Governor said during the wreath-laying ceremony.

Security forces faced harsh terrain and inclement weather as helicopters, drones, and sniffer dogs were deployed in the days-long search mission. The soldiers’ personal weapons and gear were recovered intact, indicating they were on active duty when tragedy struck.

The loss of these brave soldiers has sent waves of grief across the Valley. Their courage and commitment in the line of duty stand as a reminder of the sacrifices made by armed forces personnel in protecting the nation under the harshest conditions.