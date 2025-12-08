Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat Launch Date Announced: Full Timetable And Stops Inside

The Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat Express will resume operation on December 9, 2025, bringing long-awaited high-speed rail connectivity to commuters in Uttar Pradesh. Indian Railways has released the official timetable of this superfast train to facilitate fast, safe, and efficient travel between Gomtinagar in Lucknow and Saharanpur.

This will be the second Vande Bharat Express operating on the Saharanpur route, promising passengers all modern amenities in rail travel and a hassle-free journey. The launch of the train becomes important as only some weeks back in November, there were questions about its running after a temporary suspension shortly after its inauguration. The railway authorities have sorted out these issues now and revised the schedule to ensure punctuality and avoid delays.

Local MLA Rajiv Gumber had submitted a proposal to the Union Railway Minister to launch this Vande Bharat Express, and the Ministry of Railways has now given the final approval. This train will bring much-improved connectivity for the passengers traveling between major cities and towns falling along the route.

Full Schedule and Stops

The Saharanpur–Gomtinagar–Saharanpur Vande Bharat Express will run six days a week. Train 26504 will leave Gomtinagar at 3:10 PM, with stoppages at:

Daliganj: 3:25 PM – 3:38 PM

Sitapur Junction: 4:33 PM – 4:35 PM

Sitapur City: 4:55 PM

Shahjahanpur: 6:08 PM – 6:10 PM

Bareilly: 7:05 PM – 7:07 PM

Moradabad: 8:35 PM – 8:40 PM

Najibabad: 9:54 PM – 9:56 PM

Roorkee: 10:42 PM – 10:44 PM

Saharanpur: 11:50 PM

On the return trip, train number 26503 departs Saharanpur at 5:05 AM and passes through the stations Roorkee, Najibabad, Moradabad, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur City, Sitapur Junction, and Daliganj before terminating at Gomtinagar at 2:05 PM.

The railway authorities worked extensively, upgrading the tracks, the signaling system, and other facilities at the stations that fall along the route for a smooth and punctual service. Equipped with modern safety features, comfortable seating, and onboard amenities, Vande Bharat Express is designed to upgrade the travel experience of its passengers.

The resumption of this high-speed train service is a key milestone in strengthening the railway network of Uttar Pradesh. It is likely to reduce travel time substantially between Lucknow and Saharanpur, besides stimulating economic activities owing to better movement of business and leisure travelers. This launch therefore means that commuters will enjoy a reliable, high-speed, comfortable journey, and hence Vande Bharat Express is preferred for rail travel in the region.

