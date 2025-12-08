LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Asteroid Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict Asteroid Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict Asteroid Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict Asteroid Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Asteroid Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict Asteroid Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict Asteroid Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict Asteroid Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict
LIVE TV
Home > India > Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat Launch Date Announced: Full Timetable And Stops Inside

Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat Launch Date Announced: Full Timetable And Stops Inside

Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat Express to resume from December 9, 2025. Train 26503/26504 will operate six days a week, halting at Daliganj, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Najibabad, Roorkee, and Saharanpur.

Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat Express will resume operation on December 9. (Photo: X/@AshwiniVaishnaw)
Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat Express will resume operation on December 9. (Photo: X/@AshwiniVaishnaw)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 8, 2025 12:31:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat Launch Date Announced: Full Timetable And Stops Inside

The Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat Express will resume operation on December 9, 2025, bringing long-awaited high-speed rail connectivity to commuters in Uttar Pradesh. Indian Railways has released the official timetable of this superfast train to facilitate fast, safe, and efficient travel between Gomtinagar in Lucknow and Saharanpur.

This will be the second Vande Bharat Express operating on the Saharanpur route, promising passengers all modern amenities in rail travel and a hassle-free journey. The launch of the train becomes important as only some weeks back in November, there were questions about its running after a temporary suspension shortly after its inauguration. The railway authorities have sorted out these issues now and revised the schedule to ensure punctuality and avoid delays.

Local MLA Rajiv Gumber had submitted a proposal to the Union Railway Minister to launch this Vande Bharat Express, and the Ministry of Railways has now given the final approval. This train will bring much-improved connectivity for the passengers traveling between major cities and towns falling along the route.

Full Schedule and Stops

The Saharanpur–Gomtinagar–Saharanpur Vande Bharat Express will run six days a week. Train 26504 will leave Gomtinagar at 3:10 PM, with stoppages at:

Daliganj: 3:25 PM – 3:38 PM

Sitapur Junction: 4:33 PM – 4:35 PM

Sitapur City: 4:55 PM

Shahjahanpur: 6:08 PM – 6:10 PM

Bareilly: 7:05 PM – 7:07 PM

Moradabad: 8:35 PM – 8:40 PM

Najibabad: 9:54 PM – 9:56 PM

Roorkee: 10:42 PM – 10:44 PM

Saharanpur: 11:50 PM

On the return trip, train number 26503 departs Saharanpur at 5:05 AM and passes through the stations Roorkee, Najibabad, Moradabad, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur City, Sitapur Junction, and Daliganj before terminating at Gomtinagar at 2:05 PM.

The railway authorities worked extensively, upgrading the tracks, the signaling system, and other facilities at the stations that fall along the route for a smooth and punctual service. Equipped with modern safety features, comfortable seating, and onboard amenities, Vande Bharat Express is designed to upgrade the travel experience of its passengers.

The resumption of this high-speed train service is a key milestone in strengthening the railway network of Uttar Pradesh. It is likely to reduce travel time substantially between Lucknow and Saharanpur, besides stimulating economic activities owing to better movement of business and leisure travelers. This launch therefore means that commuters will enjoy a reliable, high-speed, comfortable journey, and hence Vande Bharat Express is preferred for rail travel in the region.

ALSO READ: Malayalam Actor Dileep Acquitted In 2017 Actress Abduction And Sexual Assault Case

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 12:31 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Gomtinagar Saharanpur train scheduleLucknow SaharanpurLucknow Saharanpur Vande BharatVande Bharat Express

RELATED News

School Holidays December 2025: Complete Dates and Schedule for Students Across India

Goa Nightclub Fire: Absconding Owner Saurabh Luthra Finally Breaks Silence After 25 Deaths, Police Issue Lookout Notice

Malayalam Actor Dileep Acquitted In 2017 Actress Abduction And Sexual Assault Case

IndiGo Crisis Escalates: 450+ Cancellations as Disruptions Enter Seventh Day – Key Updates for Travelers

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (08.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Monday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026 Auction: Who Really Owns RCB? Is Vijay Mallya Still Involved?

NASA ALERT: Four Giant Asteroids Racing Toward Earth – What It Means For The Planet And What To Expect

Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat Launch Date Announced: Full Timetable And Stops Inside

ICC Looks To Streaming Giants As JioStar Weighs Exit, In Talks With….

SOS Airline: How IndiGo Crisis was ‘Predicted’ by Jaspal Bhatti Decades Ago, Viral Video Sparks Frenzy Online

19 Minute Viral Video: The Hidden Mental and Physical Cost of Explicit Content

‘Ro De, Ro De’: Virat Kohli’s Notorious Side Captured As He Teases Kuldeep Yadav After India Clinch ODI Series 2-1, Watch

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Set To Ignite Markets: Price, Dates, Key Details And A Rising ₹115 GMP

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 8: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

19 Minute Viral MMS Storm, Sofik SK’s Latest Reel Sparks Outrage

Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat Launch Date Announced: Full Timetable And Stops Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat Launch Date Announced: Full Timetable And Stops Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat Launch Date Announced: Full Timetable And Stops Inside
Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat Launch Date Announced: Full Timetable And Stops Inside
Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat Launch Date Announced: Full Timetable And Stops Inside
Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat Launch Date Announced: Full Timetable And Stops Inside

QUICK LINKS