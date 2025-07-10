Ludhiana Horror: Police Apprehend In Laws For 31 Year-Old Woman’s Murder

The Ludhiana Police has apprehended the in-laws of a woman named Reshma (31) from Ludhiana following their investigation into the body of a lady found stuffed in a stack. The police revealed that Reshma’s father in-law Krishan, a security guard at a private firm, her mother-in-law, Dulari, and their relative, Ajay had strangled her to death. According to Sub-Inspector Amarjit Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Division Number 8 police station, Reshma’s father-in-law and mother-in-law revealed that they used to have arguments with her as she used to roam outside till late in the night without their permission. As per the police, the accused said that she would return home by 10 or 11 pm in the night which they did not like.

How Reshma’s Murder Came To Light?

The eyewitnesses reported that a group of motorcycle-borne men had thrown a sack by the roadside near Aarti Chowk. When questioned by the nearby people, they tried to pass off the incident saying that the sack contained mangoes and later claimed it to be a dog. They then fled the scene. However, the locals suspected something amiss due to the foul stench coming from the sack and upon opening it, they were horrified to find the dead body of a woman. Following this shocking discovery, the Ludhiana police started prompt investigation and arrested Reshma’s in-laws. The Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, Swapan Sharma said that cops led by Rupinder Singh DCP (City), ADCP Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal and ACP Guriqbal Singh cracked the case within four hours of recovering the bag. Reshma was a native of the Circuit House area.

The accused will be presented in the court

The Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma said that strict legal action will be taken in this case. Also, he added that the arrested accused will be presented in the court.

