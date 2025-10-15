LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Mahabharat DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Mahabharat DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Mahabharat DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Mahabharat
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Mahabharat DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Mahabharat DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Mahabharat DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Mahabharat
LIVE TV
Home > India > Madhya Pradesh Video: Muslim DSP Chants ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Repeatedly After Being Called ‘Anti-Sanatan’, Leaves Co-Workers Shocked

Madhya Pradesh Video: Muslim DSP Chants ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Repeatedly After Being Called ‘Anti-Sanatan’, Leaves Co-Workers Shocked

A viral incident in Gwalior saw Muslim woman DSP Heena Khan accused of being anti-Sanatan after refusing a lawyer-led Sundarkand Path event. She silenced critics by chanting "Jai Shri Ram" herself. The row stems from ex-Bar President Anil Mishra’s controversial remarks on Dr. Ambedkar.

DSP Muslim Woman accused of being anti-Sanatan (PHOTO: X)
DSP Muslim Woman accused of being anti-Sanatan (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 15, 2025 21:44:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Madhya Pradesh Video: Muslim DSP Chants ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Repeatedly After Being Called ‘Anti-Sanatan’, Leaves Co-Workers Shocked

A Muslim woman DSP who was supposedly coerced into chanting Jai Shri Ram and was branded anti-Sanatan. The DSP strongly denied the accusations and retorted rudely, and settled all the people.

The incident was followed by the slogans being raised and the police have since initiated a probe into the matter.

This has sparked off a tussle between SC-ST and upper-caste agencies following the controversial commentary of an ex-president of the Gwalior Bar Association, Anil Mishra, concerning the ambassador of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Even though the demonstration that was to be held on October 15 was called off after the administration put pressure, a team of lawyers insisted on staging a Sundarkand Path and Bhandara outside the house of Anil Mishra in the pretext of celebrating his birthday.

The lawyers started opposing her when the Muslim woman DSP came to convince them not to conduct the event as they referred to her as anti-Sanatan.

The DSP raised slogans of Jai Shri Ram herself with remarkable presence of mind and quieted down the protesting lawyers.

As a matter of fact, the administration had banned any form of gatherings and events of both groups as a precaution. Nonetheless, the lawyers insisted on holding a religious event to bring multitudes.

Muslim DSP accused of being anti-Sanatan

The lawyers went on chanting Jai Shri Ram slogans when she was stopped by DSP Heena Khan as being anti-Sanatan. Heena responded by fearlessly singing herself, with the words Jai Shri Ram. Her move made the lawyers quiet who had been exploiting loopholes in the procedure to challenge the administration prompting them to delay the event.

It is worth noting that there is a team of attorneys who have been fighting to remove the statue of Dr. Ambedkar on the grounds of the Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

DSP Responds with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Chants’ 

Anil Mishra belongs to this category. He recently drew attention to himself with his controversial remark of refuting the role of Dr. Ambedkar as the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, which was met by the SC-ST organizations declaring a protest on October 15.

In counter-measure, the upper-caste communities too announced a reverse action, causing apprehension of a clash.

ALSO READ: Watch Video: Dhirendra Shastri Visits Premanand Ji Maharaj In Vrindavan Amid His Health Crisis, Brings Special Gift

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 9:44 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: DSPhome-hero-pos-6latest viral videotrending news

RELATED News

Watch Video: Dhirendra Shastri Visits Premanand Ji Maharaj In Vrindavan Amid His Health Crisis, Brings Special Gift

Qamarwari Axe Attack: Srinagar Police Nab All Three Accused In Swift Overnight Operation

How To Make UPI Payments From Meta AI Ray-Ban Glasses? New Feature Also Includes Deepika Padukone’s Voice, Check How To Activate

Gautam Adani Announces New Ropeway To Make Kedarnath Dham Darshan Easier

Who Is Bhagwan Kokare Maharaj? Minor Accuses Gurukul Head Of Sexual Assault, Reveals, ‘Punched Me, Touched My Chest’

LATEST NEWS

Brazil set to talk tariffs with US on Thursday

UPDATE 1-US-India expert who advised US administrations arrested over secret documents

BlackRock, Nvidia-backed group strikes $40 billion AI data center deal

FILE – Mercedes confirm Russell and Antonelli for new F1 era in 2026

Greta Thunberg Issues Big Statement, Recounts Gaza Flotilla Ordeal: ‘Imagine What They Do To…’

Madhya Pradesh Video: Muslim DSP Chants ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Repeatedly After Being Called ‘Anti-Sanatan’, Leaves Co-Workers Shocked

Meta commits $1.5 billion for AI data center in Texas

FILE – Mercedes confirm Russell and Antonelli for new F1 era in 2026

Factbox-Aligned Data Centers in spotlight after $40 billion sale to BlackRock, Nvidia-backed group

ITALY'S TOP COURT ANNULS EXTRADITION ORDER AGAINST NORD STREAM SABOTAGE SUSPECT AND SAYS CASE NEEDS TO BE REHEARD, SUSPECTS LAWYER SAYS

Madhya Pradesh Video: Muslim DSP Chants ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Repeatedly After Being Called ‘Anti-Sanatan’, Leaves Co-Workers Shocked

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Madhya Pradesh Video: Muslim DSP Chants ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Repeatedly After Being Called ‘Anti-Sanatan’, Leaves Co-Workers Shocked

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Madhya Pradesh Video: Muslim DSP Chants ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Repeatedly After Being Called ‘Anti-Sanatan’, Leaves Co-Workers Shocked
Madhya Pradesh Video: Muslim DSP Chants ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Repeatedly After Being Called ‘Anti-Sanatan’, Leaves Co-Workers Shocked
Madhya Pradesh Video: Muslim DSP Chants ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Repeatedly After Being Called ‘Anti-Sanatan’, Leaves Co-Workers Shocked
Madhya Pradesh Video: Muslim DSP Chants ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Repeatedly After Being Called ‘Anti-Sanatan’, Leaves Co-Workers Shocked
QUICK LINKS