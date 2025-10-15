Madhya Pradesh Video: Muslim DSP Chants ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Repeatedly After Being Called ‘Anti-Sanatan’, Leaves Co-Workers Shocked

A Muslim woman DSP who was supposedly coerced into chanting Jai Shri Ram and was branded anti-Sanatan. The DSP strongly denied the accusations and retorted rudely, and settled all the people.

The incident was followed by the slogans being raised and the police have since initiated a probe into the matter.

This has sparked off a tussle between SC-ST and upper-caste agencies following the controversial commentary of an ex-president of the Gwalior Bar Association, Anil Mishra, concerning the ambassador of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Even though the demonstration that was to be held on October 15 was called off after the administration put pressure, a team of lawyers insisted on staging a Sundarkand Path and Bhandara outside the house of Anil Mishra in the pretext of celebrating his birthday.

In MP's Gwalior, advocate Anil Mishra wanted to encroach road for b'day celebration. Police confronted. Anil Mishra: This is against Sanatan Jai Shri Ram! Then comes the surprise b'day gift DSP Hina Khan: Jai Shri Ram, Jai Jai Shree Ram, Jai Jai Shree Ram…anything else?

The lawyers started opposing her when the Muslim woman DSP came to convince them not to conduct the event as they referred to her as anti-Sanatan.

The DSP raised slogans of Jai Shri Ram herself with remarkable presence of mind and quieted down the protesting lawyers.

As a matter of fact, the administration had banned any form of gatherings and events of both groups as a precaution. Nonetheless, the lawyers insisted on holding a religious event to bring multitudes.

Muslim DSP accused of being anti-Sanatan

The lawyers went on chanting Jai Shri Ram slogans when she was stopped by DSP Heena Khan as being anti-Sanatan. Heena responded by fearlessly singing herself, with the words Jai Shri Ram. Her move made the lawyers quiet who had been exploiting loopholes in the procedure to challenge the administration prompting them to delay the event.

It is worth noting that there is a team of attorneys who have been fighting to remove the statue of Dr. Ambedkar on the grounds of the Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

DSP Responds with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Chants’

Anil Mishra belongs to this category. He recently drew attention to himself with his controversial remark of refuting the role of Dr. Ambedkar as the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, which was met by the SC-ST organizations declaring a protest on October 15.

In counter-measure, the upper-caste communities too announced a reverse action, causing apprehension of a clash.

