Maharashtra Cracks Down On Social Media Use By Govt Staff, Issues New Guidelines For Government Employees: Here’s What You Should Know

Maharashtra government issues strict social media guidelines for employees to prevent misinformation, safeguard confidential data, and maintain professionalism, warning of disciplinary action for violations.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: July 29, 2025 11:03:00 IST

If you’re a government employee in Maharashtra, or just curious about how things are changing- here’s something important to know.

On July 28, 2025, the Maharashtra government rolled out fresh social media guidelines aimed at keeping things professional and secure online. These rules don’t just cover permanent staff- they include contract workers and those on deputation too. The goal? Stop misinformation from spreading, protect confidential government info, and ensure everyone knows where the line between personal and official social media use lies.

Think of it as a social media playbook for government employees: no criticizing policies, no sharing sensitive info, and definitely no mixing personal posts with official duties. And yes, breaking these rules could land you in hot water with disciplinary action. So, if you’re navigating the digital world as a government worker, or simply interested in these reforms, let’s break down what these guidelines mean for your online life in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Governement’s Social Media Guidelines: What’s New?

Maharashtra’s new social media guidelines require government employees to keep personal and official accounts separate. They cannot use government logos, names, uniforms, or vehicles on personal profiles, except for their photo. Criticizing current or past government policies on social media is prohibited. Sharing confidential or official documents without permission is strictly banned. Employees must avoid posting defamatory, discriminatory, or communal content. While promoting government schemes is allowed, self-praise or glorifying individuals is not. Only authorized staff may use official channels for publicity. Upon retirement or transfer, employees must hand over official account access to successors to ensure continuity.

Top Social Media Dos and Don’ts For Maharashtra Government Employees

  • Keep it clean and clear: Use separate social media accounts for personal fun and official duties. Mixing them is a no-go.
  • Keep government off your personal feed: No logos, uniforms, or official vehicles on personal posts—except for your profile picture.
  • Official posts need official permission: Only authorized folks can promote government schemes, and only after getting the green light.
  • Secrets stay secret: Don’t share any confidential or official documents without proper approval—partial or full, it’s off limits.
  • Think before you post: Use social media responsibly—both for work and play. Your words carry weight.
  • Say no to banned sites: Steer clear of any apps or websites blacklisted by the government.
  • Share success, not selfies: Celebrate government achievements, but don’t turn it into a personal spotlight moment.
  • Keep it respectful: Avoid posting anything defamatory, discriminatory, or offensive.
  • Hands off criticism: No negative comments about current or recent government policies.
  • Chat smartly: Messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram are for internal coordination only, not public updates.
  • Give credit where it’s due: Share government work without claiming the glory for yourself.
  • Pass the baton: When you move on, formally hand over your official social media access to the next person.

Disciplinary Actions And Compliance: What Should Government Employees Expect? 

Maharashtra is taking no chances with social media rules. Any slip-up could trigger disciplinary action under the 1979 Civil Services Conduct and Discipline Rules. Are you aware that the state closely monitors online activities? Complaints about misconduct will prompt investigations, and non-compliance might impact your career. This strict approach ensures the government’s reputation stays solid. If you’re a government employee, staying within these guidelines isn’t just a recommendation — it’s essential. Are you ready to keep your social media presence professional and complaint-free? Remember, your digital conduct matters more than ever.

Why Do Maharashtra’s New Social Media Rules Matter To You? 

In today’s fast-paced digital world, these guidelines help protect sensitive government info and stop misinformation in its tracks. By asking employees to keep personal and official accounts separate, the government clears up confusion and keeps online conversations professional. The rules also clamp down on unauthorized sharing to boost cybersecurity. Plus, they encourage positive promotion of government schemes while cutting out divisive or inflammatory posts. So, whether you’re a government employee or just curious, these rules show how seriously Maharashtra takes ethical online behavior in the digital age. What do you think?

