18 Kanwariyas Killed, Several Injured In Deoghar Bus- Truck Collision

18 Kanwariyas died and several others sustained injuries in a road accident that took place early Tuesday morning in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district claims BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. The incident occurred around 4:30 am near the Jamuniya forest area under the jurisdiction of Mohanpur police station.

In an X post, Dubey said, “In my Lok Sabha constituency of Deoghar, during the Kanwar Yatra in the month of Shravan, 18 devotees lost their lives due to a bus and truck accident. May Baba Baidyanath Ji grant strength to their families to bear this grief.”

मेरे लोकसभा के देवघर में श्रावण मास में कांवर यात्रा के दौरान बस और ट्रक के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने के कारण 18 श्रद्धालुओं की मौत हो गई है । बाबा बैद्यनाथ जी उनके परिजनों को दुख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) July 29, 2025







A bus carrying Kanwariyas collided with a truck that was transporting gas cylinders. According to police officials, the number of casualties may increase as several injured victims are in serious condition. Authorities immediately responded to the scene, and rescue operations began without delay to assist the victims.

Collision Between Bus and Gas Cylinder Truck Led to Fatal Crash

Inspector General of Dumka Zone, Shailendra Kumar Sinha, spoke to news agency PTI about the accident. He said, “At least five persons were killed and many injured when a 32-seater bus carrying Kanwariyas collided with a truck transporting gas cylinders near Jamuniya forest in Mohanpur police station in Deoghar.”

The impact of the collision caused severe damage to the bus, trapping many passengers inside. Local villagers also joined the police in the rescue operation, helping move the injured out of the damaged vehicle.

District Administration Rushes Injured to Hospitals

Authorities in Deoghar district took quick action after the accident. The district administration arranged ambulances and sent the injured passengers to nearby hospitals and primary health centres for treatment. Police set up barricades and cleared traffic near the Jamuniya forest area to allow emergency vehicles to pass smoothly. Medical teams at hospitals are attending to the victims, and arrangements have been made to handle critical cases. The administration continues to monitor the situation closely and is providing regular updates on the injured persons’ conditions.

Police officials have started a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. Both vehicles involved in the crash have been taken for examination. Officers are recording statements from eyewitnesses and the injured passengers. The road near Jamuniya forest remains under strict watch to prevent any further incidents. Authorities are also checking whether the gas cylinders were transported as per safety norms. The bus, which was part of a Kanwar Yatra group, had passengers from various parts of Jharkhand and Bihar.

