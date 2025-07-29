Online Dating Turns Nightmare: Bengaluru Man Forced To Pay ₹2 Lakh After Being Trapped

What started as an innocent attempt at online dating turned into a distressing and costly experience for a Bengaluru-based techie, revealing a dark side of digital matchmaking. A report by NDTV has brought to light a disturbing extortion racket targeting unsuspecting users through popular dating apps like Bumble.

According to the report, the techie had matched with a woman named Sangeetha on the dating app Bumble. Over the course of several weeks, they developed a friendly rapport through casual chats and video calls. Everything seemed natural and safe, until Sangeetha suggested they meet in person. The pair decided to catch up at a coffee shop in Bengaluru, and what happened next spiraled into a harrowing ordeal.

Following their coffee meeting, Sangeetha proposed they book a hotel room to relax and share some drinks a move that did not raise immediate suspicion, given their month-long interaction. However, shortly after they settled into the room, the situation took an alarming turn.

Four men suddenly stormed into the room, accusing the techie of participating in a drug party. Claiming to be informants ready to call the police, they insisted on searching the room. In a staged confrontation, they pulled out packets of white powder from Sangeetha’s bag and alleged it was narcotics.

As tensions escalated, the situation grew more intense when Sangeetha locked herself in another room and began crying hysterically. She reportedly threatened to end her life, claiming she couldn’t deal with the fallout of being caught in a drug scandal. The techie, stunned and panicked, feared arrest, public humiliation, and the loss of his professional reputation.

The gang then demanded ₹15 lakh to keep quiet. After desperate pleading and negotiations, the techie managed to pay ₹2 lakh for his release. Traumatized and shaken, he left the place and, three days later, decided to approach the police.

This decision proved crucial. A deeper investigation by authorities has now uncovered a broader scam operation in which multiple individuals are involved in trapping victims via dating apps. The modus operandi appears to be well-planned gain the victim’s trust online, lure them into a private space, and then stage a raid or emotional manipulation to extort money.

The incident has sparked serious concerns about safety on dating platforms and the rise of tech-enabled crimes. Authorities in Bengaluru are actively investigating the case and are expected to crack down further on such organized rackets.

This case serves as a warning to online dating app users to remain vigilant, verify identities, and avoid isolated meetups with individuals they haven’t thoroughly vetted.

