Sister Arrested For Killing HIV‑Positive Brother Near Bengaluru Journey

In a horrifying incident in Holalkere taluk, a 23‑year‑old man was allegedly strangled to death by his sister and her husband after doctors revealed he was HIV positive. The tragic act, police say, was done to “protect family honour”.

The victim, a resident of a village in Holalkere, was hospitalised following a recent accident. During routine blood tests before surgery, doctors discovered he was HIV positive and informed his sister and family. The hospital advised treating him at a Bengaluru health facility.

On July 25, pretending to take her brother to Bengaluru hospital, the sister and her husband took him away. Instead of medical help, she admitted to police that she strangled her brother with her veil, allegedly assisted by her husband, after learning of his HIV status.

Villagers discovered suspicious neck injuries while the brother’s body was being cremated. Alerted by these marks, his family confronted the sister, who then confessed the crime to their father. The father promptly registered a murder complaint at Holalkere police station.

Police confirmed the sister has been arrested, while efforts are ongoing to trace her husband, who remains at large. The victim’s family demanded justice, highlighting the deliberate nature of the killing driven by stigma and economic fear. During interrogation, the sister reportedly said she feared social taint and that her parents already suffering from blood pressure and diabetes could be socially ostracised. She also pointed out that the brother was under heavy debt.

A senior officer noted the woman acted out of fear of family rejection and potential infection risk. She had told investigators that villagers and relatives would boycott the family. The couple took advantage of the journey “to Bengaluru” pretext to carry out the murder and return, claiming the victim had died en route.

A case of murder was registered under relevant IPC sections. Police investigations are underway to arrest the absconding accused and gather more forensic details. The case has stirred deep concern locally, shining a light on extreme social stigma around HIV infection and honour-based violence in rural Karnataka.

This report is based entirely on verified police statements and eyewitness accounts, written in human‑centred style to reflect the gravity of the incident without omitting any key information provided.

ALSO READ: Elderly Man Critically Injured In Deliberate Thar Hit-and-Run In Jammu, Police Investigate As Attempted Murder