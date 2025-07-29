Home > India > Sister Arrested For Killing HIV‑Positive Brother Near Bengaluru Journey

Sister Arrested For Killing HIV‑Positive Brother Near Bengaluru Journey

In Chitradurga, Karnataka, a 23‑year‑old man was strangled to death by his sister and allegedly by her husband after he tested HIV positive. The sister has confessed, fearing social stigma and debt. She and her husband reportedly suffocated him during a fake trip to Bengaluru. Villagers noticed strangulation marks, leading to her arrest. Husband still absconding.

A 23‑year‑old HIV‑positive man was strangled by his sister and brother‑in‑law to protect family reputation
A 23‑year‑old HIV‑positive man was strangled by his sister and brother‑in‑law to protect family reputation

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: July 29, 2025 03:38:31 IST

In a horrifying incident in Holalkere taluk, a 23‑year‑old man was allegedly strangled to death by his sister and her husband after doctors revealed he was HIV positive. The tragic act, police say, was done to “protect family honour”.

The victim, a resident of a village in Holalkere, was hospitalised following a recent accident. During routine blood tests before surgery, doctors discovered he was HIV positive and informed his sister and family. The hospital advised treating him at a Bengaluru health facility.

On July 25, pretending to take her brother to Bengaluru hospital, the sister and her husband took him away. Instead of medical help, she admitted to police that she strangled her brother with her veil, allegedly assisted by her husband, after learning of his HIV status.

Villagers discovered suspicious neck injuries while the brother’s body was being cremated. Alerted by these marks, his family confronted the sister, who then confessed the crime to their father. The father promptly registered a murder complaint at Holalkere police station.

Police confirmed the sister has been arrested, while efforts are ongoing to trace her husband, who remains at large. The victim’s family demanded justice, highlighting the deliberate nature of the killing driven by stigma and economic fear. During interrogation, the sister reportedly said she feared social taint and that her parents already suffering from blood pressure and diabetes could be socially ostracised. She also pointed out that the brother was under heavy debt.

A senior officer noted the woman acted out of fear of family rejection and potential infection risk. She had told investigators that villagers and relatives would boycott the family. The couple took advantage of the journey “to Bengaluru” pretext to carry out the murder and return, claiming the victim had died en route.

A case of murder was registered under relevant IPC sections. Police investigations are underway to arrest the absconding accused and gather more forensic details. The case has stirred deep concern locally, shining a light on extreme social stigma around HIV infection and honour-based violence in rural Karnataka.

This report is based entirely on verified police statements and eyewitness accounts, written in human‑centred style to reflect the gravity of the incident without omitting any key information provided.

ALSO READ: Elderly Man Critically Injured In Deliberate Thar Hit-and-Run In Jammu, Police Investigate As Attempted Murder

Tags: Chitradurga murderHIVkarnataka

RELATED News

Horoscope Today – July 29, 2025: Daily Predictions
Powerful 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Bay Of Bengal near Andaman Islands; No Damage Reported
Lok Sabha Adjourned After Fiery Clash Over Operation Sindoor, Opposition Questions Govt Narrative
Elderly Man Critically Injured In Deliberate Thar Hit-And-Run In Jammu, Police Investigate As Attempted Murder
Maharashtra To Launch Government Ride-Hailing App To Challenge Private Giants

LATEST NEWS

France Urges EU to Press Israel Over Palestinian Two-State Solution Talks
Trump Administration Probes Duke University Over Alleged Race-Based Selection Practices
Vivo V60 5G Launching In India Soon: Specs, Cameras, Strong Battery And Price Leak Ahead Of August Launch
Deion Sanders Opens Up About His Bladder Cancer Battle: Strength and Resilience On and Off the Field
Sister Arrested For Killing HIV‑Positive Brother Near Bengaluru Journey
Trump Memo Says US Federal Workers Can Persuade Coworkers Their Religion Is ‘Correct’ – What It Means
What is a Derecho? All You Need to Know About The Destructive Weather Event
Did Trump Ban Jeffrey Epstein From His Club? Here’s What US President Said
Top 7 World’s Most Beautiful Airports 2025: It Is Not in Singapore, USA, India; see who tops list as per Prix Versailles
20 Years of Swades: Shah Rukh Khan’s Timeless Role and Inspiring Journey Revisited
Sister Arrested For Killing HIV‑Positive Brother Near Bengaluru Journey

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sister Arrested For Killing HIV‑Positive Brother Near Bengaluru Journey

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sister Arrested For Killing HIV‑Positive Brother Near Bengaluru Journey
Sister Arrested For Killing HIV‑Positive Brother Near Bengaluru Journey
Sister Arrested For Killing HIV‑Positive Brother Near Bengaluru Journey
Sister Arrested For Killing HIV‑Positive Brother Near Bengaluru Journey

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?