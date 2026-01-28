LIVE TV
Maharashtra in Mourning: Ajit Pawar's Wife Sunetra, Cousin Supriya Sule Break Down After Dy CM's Tragic Death In Plane Crash

NCP chief and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar died in a charter plane crash near Baramati airport while travelling for election campaigning. His family, including wife Sunetra Pawar and cousin Supriya Sule, were seen grieving as the state announced full honours, mourning, and a holiday.

Sunetra Pawar Breaks Down While Meeting Family
Sunetra Pawar Breaks Down While Meeting Family

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 28, 2026 16:47:23 IST

NCP MP Sunetra Pawar, wife of party chief Ajit Pawar, broke down in tears as she met members of the Pawar family after his sudden death in a charter plane crash. The emotional scenes unfolded as family members gathered to mourn the tragic loss.

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar’s cousin, was also seen deeply emotional while meeting relatives and supporters who arrived to pay their respects.

Ajit Pawar Dies in Baramati Plane Crash

Ajit Pawar, 66, died on Wednesday morning when the aircraft carrying him crash-landed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district. The plane came down near the runway threshold and all five people on board were killed. Those who lost their lives include Pawar’s personal security officer, a flight attendant, and two pilots.

As per reports, the crash took place at around 8.48 am. Soon after the incident, teams from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau were sent to the crash site to investigate what caused the mishap.

Ajit Pawar was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati at the time of the accident. He was scheduled to campaign for the upcoming Zilla Panchayat elections.

State Honours for Last Rites

The Maharashtra government has announced that Ajit Pawar’s last rites will be performed with full state honours. The state’s General Administration Department (Protocol) confirmed the decision on Wednesday.

Kiran, a trustee of Vidya Pratishthan, said the public would get a chance to pay their final respects. “The mortal remains of Ajit Pawar will be kept at Vidya Pratishthan ground for the public to pay their last respects today. The last rites will be conducted tomorrow at 11 am,” he told ANI.

Following Pawar’s death, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a state holiday and three days of mourning across Maharashtra. During this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all government buildings where it is usually hoisted. No government entertainment programmes will be held, and all state government offices will remain closed on Wednesday, January 28.

PM Modi Condoles Sharad Pawar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Pawar’s uncle, veteran leader Sharad Pawar, and expressed his condolences to the family.

Ajit Pawar was the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, having held the post six times under different governments led by Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray, and Eknath Shinde.

He is survived by his wife Sunetra Pawar and his two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar.

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Jan 28, 2026 4:47 PM IST
QUICK LINKS