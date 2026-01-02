LIVE TV
Maharashtra: Man Arrested For Deliberately Playing 'Kashmir Banega Pakistan' On Loudspeaker Near Temple, Act Recorded Secretly On Phone

Maharashtra Police arrested a 25-year-old man in Palghar after he allegedly played the provocative song “Kashmir Banega Pakistan” on a loudspeaker outside a temple, triggering public outrage. Police said the act posed a threat to communal harmony and public order.

Palghar man arrested for playing anti-national song on loudspeaker near temple (PHOTO: X)
Palghar man arrested for playing anti-national song on loudspeaker near temple (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 2, 2026 19:25:05 IST

Maharashtra Police arrested a 25-year-old man after he played the provocative song “Kashmir Banega Pakistan” at full blast right outside a temple in Chinchoti, Palghar, and this set off a wave of anger among locals.

Police Arrest Man for Playing ‘Kashmir Banega Pakistan’ Song Near Temple

Sub-Inspector Pankaj Kilje was patrolling in his car around 1:30 p.m. when he heard the song booming from the Ruhann Hair Cutting Salon, just across from the Durga Mata Mandir.

Turns out, someone was streaming the song over Bluetooth from a phone straight to the salon’s loudspeaker, making it impossible for people on the street to miss.

The police saw this as a serious threat, something that could stir up trouble, threaten unity, and spark communal tension.

When SI Kilje entered the salon, he found two people inside: Guljari Raju Sharma, a 51-year-old local working there, and Abdul Rahman Sadruddin Shah, 25, originally from Gauri Sirajpur village in Uttar Pradesh.

It didn’t take long to figure out that Shah was the one playing the song from his Techno Spark Go 2021 on YouTube.

Palghar Communal Tension Averted

Furious locals detained Shah and then handed him over to the police. Officers checked his phone and confirmed the song was playing.

The whole thing rattled the Chinchoti neighbourhood, especially because the salon sits so close to the Durga Mata Mandir.

After confirming the details, police booked Shah under BNS Section 197(1)(d) for actions seen as harmful to national integration. They arrested him on the spot. Sharma, the salon worker, didn’t face charges.

Police say they’re still digging into what happened. They also made it clear they won’t put up with anything that threatens national unity or stirs up unrest.

This incident has people worrying about provocative content popping up in public places, especially in neighborhoods where tensions can run high. It’s a reminder that staying alert matters if we want to keep the peace.

Rane didn’t hold back when he spoke to IANS about the incident. He made it clear that acts like this won’t fly. He warned that anyone with what he called a “jihadist mindset” would face tough consequences, even mentioning bulldozers. He also said that people who praise Pakistan while living in India shouldn’t expect any protection.

Just last week, Rane fired back at AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan, who had asked, “Why can’t a Khan, Pathan, Sheikh, Qureshi, Syed become the mayor?”

The BJP leader criticized Pathan, saying he’d forgotten he lives in a Hindu nation and that Sharia law doesn’t apply here. Rane added that Mumbai’s mayor would only be someone with a Hindutva ideology because, as he put it, that’s in Mumbai’s DNA.

ALSO READ: Iran Snaps Back At Donald Trump’s Warning Over Protestors Killing, Mocks US’ Rescue Missions: ‘Any Intervention Will Lead To…’

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 7:25 PM IST
QUICK LINKS