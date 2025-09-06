Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out at dyeing factory in Bhiwandi

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a dyeing factory on Saturday in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra’s Thane district.

Upon receiving the information, fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and efforts to douse the fire are underway.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

Earlier on Thursday, a fire broke out at a firecracker shop in Malad in Maharashtra’s Mumbai.

No loss of lives and injuries were reported, Malad Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Hemant Sawant said.

ACP Hemant Sawant said that the fire broke out due to a short circuit. The situation is under control after the fire brigades rushed to the spot.

“This is the Somwaari Bazar area of Malad West, and there are many small shops here. The fire broke out in a firecracker shop. The owner is a licence holder, and it appears that the fire broke out due to a short circuit,” the police official told ANI.

ACP Sawant added, “Fire brigades are here, and the situation is under control. There is no loss of life or injury.” (ANI)

