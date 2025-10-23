‘Mai SDM Hoon Yaha Ka Beh***d? Rajasthan SDM Slaps Petrol Pump Staff Over CNG Queue In Viral Video – Watch

In a heated argument between Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Chhotu Lal Sharma and petrol pump staff members on Tuesday, October 21, in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan. The incident occurred around 3:44 PM at Jaswantpura CNG petrol pump located on the Ajmer-Bhilwara Highway.

CCTV cameras captured both the video and audio of the entire altercation, which quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing widespread attention from the public.

In the viral clip, SDM Chhotu Lal Sharma, currently posted in Pratapgarh, exited his car while a petrol pump employee prepared to fill a white car’s tank. The SDM confronted the employee and shouted, “SDM hoon main yahan ka (I am the SDM here).” Moments later, he slapped the attendant over a dispute regarding service priority. Reports indicate the argument started after the worker decided to fill the tank of another car before the officer’s vehicle.

Another petrol pump employee intervened and asked the SDM why he was pushing his colleague. The officer then slapped this employee as well.

In response, one of the petrol pump workers raised his hands toward the SDM, while another employee tried to calm the situation. During the heated exchange, the SDM’s wife arrived at the scene and began shouting, while the officer used abusive language and warned the staff, saying, “You dare lay a hand on the SDM?” The video also showed the SDM chasing one of the workers as the argument continued.

SDM Claims Petrol Pump Staff Winked At His Wife

After the incident, SDM Chhotu Lal Sharma lodged a complaint at Raila police station, alleging that the petrol pump employees misbehaved with his wife. He stated that he had stopped at the petrol pump while traveling to his home in Bhilwara for Diwali. According to his complaint, one of the staff members allegedly spoke rudely to his wife, which led to the confrontation. However, CCTV footage of the incident did not show any evidence to support this claim, as per reports.

In his statement, Sharma mentioned that his wife shouted at the employees, which triggered the altercation. He further alleged that the petrol pump workers abused him and even tried to raise their hands against him. The video footage, however, shows the SDM initiating physical aggression during the argument.

Police Arrest Three Petrol Pump Employees

Raila Police Station SHO Bachhraj Choudhary confirmed the arrest of three petrol pump employees – Deepak Mali, Prabhu Lal Kumawat, and Raja Sharma – in connection with the case. Police registered the incident and began a detailed investigation to verify both sides of the story.

Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage and statements from witnesses to determine the exact sequence of events at the Jaswantpura petrol pump.

