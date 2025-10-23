LIVE TV
Bihar Elections 2025: Mahagathbandhan Picks Tejashwi Yadav As Chief Ministerial Face

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has been declared the Mahagathbandhan’s candidate for Chief Minister in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: October 23, 2025 13:04:48 IST

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has been declared the Mahagathbandhan’s candidate for Chief Minister in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot confirmed the decision, stating that all alliance members have agreed to back Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face for the polls. This announcement positions him as the key leader representing the opposition coalition in the state elections.

Tejashwi Yadav Promises To Work For Development In  Bihar 

Tejashwi Yadav addressed the press conference, said: “This question of who will be the CM face of Mahagathbandhan was being raised… We have joined hands to work for the development of Bihar and not to make government… We thank Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and others for trusting Mahagathbandhan again. We will work together to kick out NDA’s double engine government, whose one engine is corruption and other engine is crime.”



During the press conference, Tejashwi Yadav questioned the lack of a joint appearance by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United), as elections approach. He said the Mahagathbandhan had displayed complete transparency and solidarity, while the NDA appeared divided. 

Tejashwi Responds to ‘Jungle Raaj’ Allegations

Responding to the ruling alliance’s recurring allegations of “jungle raaj,” Tejashwi Yadav assured that he would maintain strict governance and ensure public safety. “I want to tell people that Tejashwi will not compromise on corruption and law and order,” he said at the press meet. 

He also urged Mahagathbandhan allies to focus on development and promised that the coalition would work together to build a new Bihar. 

The Mahagathbandhan’s decision to stand behind Tejashwi Yadav marks a significant show of unity after days of negotiations and speculation over internal disputes. Leaders of all seven alliance parties—including the Congress, RJD, CPI, CPI(ML), and CPI(M)—confirmed that they would contest the elections together. The press conference highlighted Tejashwi’s emergence as the key face of the coalition’s campaign. 

Polling Date:

First Phase:  October 6

Second Phase:  October 14

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 12:32 PM IST
QUICK LINKS