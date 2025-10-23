Chhath Puja Rush! Massive Crowd Almost Breaks Closed Train Door At Jalandhar Station, Watch Video

As Bihar’s grand festival – Chhath is just two day away, a video of the passengers travelling to their native on this occassion is going viral. In the video, the passengers can be seen force opening the closed door of the train on Jalandhar railway station on October 22.

The passengers rushed to board the Bihar-bound train, climbing the packed coaches and entering through windows. Police struggled to manage the surge despite heavy deployment. The chaos occurred two days before Chhath Puja as thousands gathered at the station, carrying luggage and eager to reach their hometowns in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. Indian Railways had deployed over 5,000 special trains, but demand far exceeded available capacity.

VIDEO | Punjab: Chaos at Jalandhar Railway Station as Chhath Puja rush peaks; RPF and GRP on high alert as passengers attempt to force open train doors.#ChhathPuja (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Qb8G9slvlh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 22, 2025

Passengers Risk Safety Amid Overcrowding

Footage from the station showed passengers jostling to board already full coaches. Several individuals climbed onto train roofs and squeezed through narrow gaps, risking serious injuries.

Police personnel worked to control the rush, but the intensity overwhelmed on-ground arrangements. The surge highlighted the recurring strain on India’s railway infrastructure during major festivals.

Many travelers expressed frustration at long waiting times, overcrowded platforms, and the lack of orderly boarding procedures. Authorities warned passengers to follow safety norms, but videos suggest that crowd discipline remained a challenge, emphasizing the urgent need for improved management during peak festival travel periods.

Chhtah Puja Dates:

The festival is starting on October 25 – known as Nahay Khay

October 26 – Kharna

October 27: Evening Arag

October 28 – Morning Arag

Netizens React to Viral Jalandhar Footage

The viral videos from Jalandhar station triggered discussions on social media, with some netizens blaming inadequate railway enforcement.

Others cited poor passenger discipline for the chaotic scenes. Indian Railways and local authorities acknowledged the crowd surge but emphasized the unprecedented demand for Bihar-bound trains during festival season.

Officials urged travelers to plan trips early, follow safety guidelines, and avoid rushing to trains. The incident also renewed calls for long-term solutions, such as better scheduling, larger capacity trains, and improved platform management to handle the massive influx of passengers during major cultural festivals.

Police and railway officials stated that they would review arrangements at Jalandhar and other major stations during festival periods. Plans include additional personnel deployment, enhanced crowd management, and stricter enforcement of boarding protocols.

Indian Railways also announced special announcements and digital alerts to guide passengers to available coaches and prevent overcrowding. Officials urged travelers to cooperate with staff and prioritize safety over rushing to board trains. The measures aim to reduce risks during Chhath Puja travel and ensure smoother operations despite the historic surge in passenger numbers, highlighting the challenges of festival migration in India.

Must Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Murder Case Update: CBI Gives Clean Chit To Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s Family Rejects Report, Calls It An ‘Eyewash’