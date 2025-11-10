LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc
LIVE TV
Home > India > Major Terror Bid Foiled: J&K Police Recover 300 kg Of Explosives, AK-47 Rifle From Faridabad

Major Terror Bid Foiled: J&K Police Recover 300 kg Of Explosives, AK-47 Rifle From Faridabad

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday foiled a major terror plot following a series of coordinated raids. Acting on intelligence gathered after the arrest of Dr. Adil Ahmad Rather, police recovered approximately 350 kilograms of explosives, two AK-47 rifles and a large quantity of ammunition from Faridabad, Haryana, as per the media reports.

Major Terror Bid Foiled: J&K Police Recover 300 kg Of Explosives, AK-47 Rifle From Faridabad (Pic Credit: Canva Modified, 'X')
Major Terror Bid Foiled: J&K Police Recover 300 kg Of Explosives, AK-47 Rifle From Faridabad (Pic Credit: Canva Modified, 'X')

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: November 10, 2025 15:23:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Major Terror Bid Foiled: J&K Police Recover 300 kg Of Explosives, AK-47 Rifle From Faridabad

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday foiled a major terror plot following a series of coordinated raids. 

Acting on intelligence gathered after the arrest of Dr. Adil Ahmad Rather, police recovered approximately 350 kilograms of explosives, two AK-47 rifles and a large quantity of ammunition from Faridabad, Haryana, as per the media reports.

Explosives, Rifles, And Ammunition Seized

Previously, police had already recovered an AK-47 rifle and ammunition from a locker linked to Dr. Adil in the Kashmir Valley. The latest breakthrough came after investigators followed leads shared by another detained doctor, whose name officials have withheld due to the sensitivity of the case.



Probe Traced To Pro-JeM Posters In Srinagar

The investigation began on October 27, when posters promoting the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror outfit surfaced in Srinagar. The incident immediately drew the attention of security agencies. Upon examining CCTV footage from the area, police identified Dr. Adil Ahmad Rather as the person seen pasting the posters, prompting a deeper probe.

Following days of tracking, Dr. Adil, a resident of Qazigund in south Kashmir, was arrested on November 6 from a hospital on Ambala Road in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where he had been working. Reports suggest that he served as a Senior Resident at Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag until October 2024, before absconding shortly after the posters appeared.

Arrests And Raids Underway

After his arrest, police raided the GMC Anantnag premises and discovered an AK-47 rifle hidden in his locker. Investigators described the findings as “extremely serious,” indicating that the accused might have been part of a larger network with possible links to terror groups.

Subsequently, another doctor, Dr. Muzamil, was also detained for questioning regarding his suspected role in the case. During continued investigation, police raided the rented residence of Dr. Mufazil Shakeel in Faridabad, where the massive explosive haul was uncovered, including nearly 300 kilograms of explosives and an AK-47 rifle.

Authorities believe the seized material was intended for large-scale terror activities. Security forces are now expanding their search to locate Dr. Mufazil Shakeel, who remains absconding.

Officials have confirmed that further arrests are likely and that the operation is ongoing to expose the full network behind the plot. Police have described the recoveries as a “significant success in preventing a major terror strike” and have assured that the investigation will continue.

READ MORE: Delhi NCR AQI Update: Pollution Chokes Residents, Government Orders Work From Home

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 10:18 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Dr Adil Ahmadfaridabadhome-hero-pos-1jammu and kashmir

RELATED News

Former Cricketer Jonty Rhodes’ Goa Air vs Delhi Air Comparison Goes Viral Online, Recalling The Issue Last Year

Who Is Adil Ahmad Rather? J&K Doctor Arrested Over Suspected Terror Links In Shocking Faridabad Explosives Plot

Kolkata FF Fatafat Result Today (November 10) LIVE: Check 1st Bazi to 8th Bazi Fatafat Result Online, Full Winners List

West Bengal SIR 2025: How to Download Voter List and Link Your EPIC with Mobile Number Step-by-Step

Delhi Air Pollution Crisis: Citizens Storm India Gate, Demand Clean Air And Urgent Action As City Gasps For Breath

LATEST NEWS

Is Jimmy John’s Coming To India? Famous Western Snack Brand In Talks With Haldiram’s

Devisa Jewellery Launches in Delhi with Inaugural Offer of Zero Making Charges and Grand Rewards

‘Hawabaazi Karne Ki Adat Hai’: Tejashwi Yadav Slammed by Rajiv Ranjan Singh Ahead of Elections

Is Legendary Actor Dharmendra Dead At 89? Reports Claim Actor On Ventilator Support Amid Death Rumours

Panjab University Protest: Police, Students Clash Over Demand To Conduct Senate Elections, Watch

Crude Oil Rises To USD 60.20 After US Shutdown Ends, But Experts Warn Market Remains Bearish

“These Shameless People Are …”: Sunil Gavaskar’s Warning To Indian Women’s Team

‘Bihar will become the most developed state’: Tejashwi Yadav Promises Top Development Ahead of Phase 2 Polls

What Are Exit Polls, When Are They Released, And How Are They Conducted? Full Guide Ahead Of Bihar Election Results

Who Is The Next Captain Of Rajasthan Royals If Sanju Samson Joins CSK?

Major Terror Bid Foiled: J&K Police Recover 300 kg Of Explosives, AK-47 Rifle From Faridabad

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Major Terror Bid Foiled: J&K Police Recover 300 kg Of Explosives, AK-47 Rifle From Faridabad

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Major Terror Bid Foiled: J&K Police Recover 300 kg Of Explosives, AK-47 Rifle From Faridabad
Major Terror Bid Foiled: J&K Police Recover 300 kg Of Explosives, AK-47 Rifle From Faridabad
Major Terror Bid Foiled: J&K Police Recover 300 kg Of Explosives, AK-47 Rifle From Faridabad
Major Terror Bid Foiled: J&K Police Recover 300 kg Of Explosives, AK-47 Rifle From Faridabad

QUICK LINKS