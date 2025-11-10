Major Terror Bid Foiled: J&K Police Recover 300 kg Of Explosives, AK-47 Rifle From Faridabad

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday foiled a major terror plot following a series of coordinated raids.

Acting on intelligence gathered after the arrest of Dr. Adil Ahmad Rather, police recovered approximately 350 kilograms of explosives, two AK-47 rifles and a large quantity of ammunition from Faridabad, Haryana, as per the media reports.

Explosives, Rifles, And Ammunition Seized

Previously, police had already recovered an AK-47 rifle and ammunition from a locker linked to Dr. Adil in the Kashmir Valley. The latest breakthrough came after investigators followed leads shared by another detained doctor, whose name officials have withheld due to the sensitivity of the case.

This is so barbaric. Modi Govt has crossed all levels of dictatorship. A J&K’s Muslim doctor Aadil Ahmad Rather has been arrested in Faridabad just because he had some 300KG RDX, 1 AK-47 along with a large cache of ammunition. Kya ab Desh ka Musalman itna bhi nahi rakh sakta? pic.twitter.com/T9b1ATGChG — Indian Right Wing Community (@indianrightwing) November 10, 2025







Probe Traced To Pro-JeM Posters In Srinagar

The investigation began on October 27, when posters promoting the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror outfit surfaced in Srinagar. The incident immediately drew the attention of security agencies. Upon examining CCTV footage from the area, police identified Dr. Adil Ahmad Rather as the person seen pasting the posters, prompting a deeper probe.

Following days of tracking, Dr. Adil, a resident of Qazigund in south Kashmir, was arrested on November 6 from a hospital on Ambala Road in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where he had been working. Reports suggest that he served as a Senior Resident at Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag until October 2024, before absconding shortly after the posters appeared.

Arrests And Raids Underway

After his arrest, police raided the GMC Anantnag premises and discovered an AK-47 rifle hidden in his locker. Investigators described the findings as “extremely serious,” indicating that the accused might have been part of a larger network with possible links to terror groups.

Subsequently, another doctor, Dr. Muzamil, was also detained for questioning regarding his suspected role in the case. During continued investigation, police raided the rented residence of Dr. Mufazil Shakeel in Faridabad, where the massive explosive haul was uncovered, including nearly 300 kilograms of explosives and an AK-47 rifle.

Authorities believe the seized material was intended for large-scale terror activities. Security forces are now expanding their search to locate Dr. Mufazil Shakeel, who remains absconding.

Officials have confirmed that further arrests are likely and that the operation is ongoing to expose the full network behind the plot. Police have described the recoveries as a “significant success in preventing a major terror strike” and have assured that the investigation will continue.

