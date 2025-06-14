Man Accused Of Dowry Opens A Tea Stall, Protests By Selling Tea Handcuffed: Rajasthan

In Rajasthan’s Anta town, a small tea stall has become the center of an unusual protest, attracting both curious locals and national media attention. The man behind the counter, Krishna Kumar Dhakad, pours tea wearing handcuffs—not as a gimmick, but as a symbolic protest against the legal ordeal he claims has destroyed his life. His stall boldly carries the name “498A T Café”, referencing the Indian Penal Code section under which his wife has accused him of dowry harassment.

The roadside stall is flanked by banners carrying strong messages. Slogans such as “Jab tak nahi milta nyay, tab tak ubalti rahegi chai” (Until I get justice, the tea will keep boiling) and “Aao chai par karein charcha, 125 mein kitna dena padega kharcha” serve as a constant reminder of his unresolved legal battle under IPC Sections 498A (dowry harassment) and 125 (maintenance).

From Happily Married To Dowry Accusation

Krishna Kumar’s story began on a far more promising note. Married to Meenakshi Malav in 2018, the couple jointly launched a beekeeping business that not only empowered local women but also received significant recognition. Their honey venture was inaugurated by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in 2021 as a symbol of women’s empowerment.

Also Read: Gurgaon- Also Called Cyber Hub Facing Long Hours Power Cut Amid 43 Degrees

However, their marital journey took a drastic turn in 2022. Meenakshi allegedly left their home without notice, later filing legal cases accusing Krishna of dowry harassment and financial abuse. What followed was a relentless legal struggle for Krishna, who claims he has been reduced to living under a tin roof and supporting his elderly mother, while continuously shuttling 220 km from Neemuch’s Athana to Anta for court hearings.

“Every time I go to court, all I get is tareekh pe tareekh (adjournment after adjournment). Justice seems nowhere in sight,” he told the media. Despite these setbacks, Krishna decided to confront his battle head-on by setting up the tea stall in front of his in-laws’ house turning his pain into protest.

While Krishna maintains his innocence and accuses his wife of misusing the legal system, Meenakshi presents a different narrative. Speaking to the media, she claimed, “He demanded money from my father to buy land. When we refused, he assaulted me. I returned to my father’s house after that. I am ready for divorce, but only after the loans taken in my name are repaid.”

The couple’s legal dispute highlights a larger debate in India about the misuse of dowry laws and the balance between protecting genuine victims and preventing false accusations.

For now, Krishna’s ‘498A T Café’ continues to serve hot cups of tea, and a scalding commentary on the complexities of marital disputes in India. As he waits for justice, each cup he serves tells a story of frustration, resilience, and a desperate search for closure.

(Inputs taken from other news sources)

Must Read: Gurgaon- Also Called Cyber Hub Facing Long Hours Power Cut Amid 43 Degrees