Man In Karnataka Accuses Wife Of Forced Conversion, Threat of Rape Complaint

Vishal Kumar Gokavi, a man from Gadag district, claims that his wife compelled him to convert to Islam and then threatened to charge him with rape if he refused. The accusation has highlighted the issues of forced conversions of religion and coercion in marriage in India.

Gokavi, 30, met Tahseen Hosamani three years ago, and the couple was registered married in November 2024, but according to Gokavi, Hosamani insisted that they marry again, this time according to Muslim practice, which he agreed to do.

On April 25, Gokavi alleges that a Maulvi, or Muslim cleric, conducted the Islamic marriage rituals. He further claims he was converted without his knowledge and that his name was changed during the ceremony.

Gokavi’s family reportedly wanted another ceremony following Hindu traditions, but Hosamani resisted, allegedly influenced by her own family. He also claims both Hosamani and her mother, Begum Banu, pressured him to attend namaz (Islamic prayer) and participate in jamaat (congregational prayer).

Matters escalated when Gokavi says his wife threatened to file a rape complaint if he didn’t obey her demands, adding a grave dimension to the allegations of forced conversion.

Legal Action Initiated

Based on his complaints, Karnataka police have registered a case against Tahseen Hosamani and Begum Banu under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). They are charged under:

Section 299 – Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class.

Section 302 – Protects individuals from actions intended to harm their religious sentiments.

These charges reflect the seriousness of the allegations and the perceived infringement on religious freedom.

Similar Case in Uttar Pradesh

Last week, in a related incident in Shahjahanpur, Pradesh, arrested officials Mohammad alias Qasim Pathhan after allegations of a 32 -year -old woman. The woman claimed that she stood on Instagram as a Hindu, sexually abused her for two years, pushed her to convert to Islam and recorded critical videos.

Police have accused charges against Neveda, brother Kaif and associated Akil, Alam, Uzma and Shaman, during the rape -related sections, forced abortion and illegal conversion of the Religion Act.

Ongoing investigation and public concern

In Gadag, the local police have begun to question Tesen Hosmani and her mother. The case highlights public religious conversion and public and legal attention to domestic threats.

Gokvi and his family work with investigators in the hope of justice. The court is expected to be an example in similar cases soon.

In Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, these cases emphasize a growing pattern, where allegations of forced conversions are combined with domestic disputes. They question the abuse of religion in personal conflicts and highlight the gaps in existing laws.

As public discourse intensifies, legalists, human rights defenders and legal experts, especially in the context of religious freedom and personal rights, pray for more clarity in consent conversion and marriage laws.

ALSO READ: Bihar Govt Offers 125 Units Of Free Electricity, Solar Power For All Homes In 3 Years